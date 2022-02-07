news, latest-news,

ONE of Ballarat's longest standing athletics records has fallen with teenager Cooper Sherman breaking 200m all-comers record. Sherman's time of 21.24 seconds at the Llanberris Athletics Reserve during Round 9 of the Athletics Victoria Shield League (AVSL) broke the long-standing record of Michael Benoit set in 1984. The run also beat the Ballarat under-20 record of 21.5 seconds set by Gerrard Keating in 1980 as well as Sherman's own under 18 record which he beat earlier this year. MORE SPORT The Ballarat Harriers runner has already set qualification times for the World Junior Championships in both the 200m and 400m having only turned his full-time attention to athletics in the past two years. Just last month, The St Patrick's VCE student won three gold medals at the Victorian Country Championships in the 100m, 200m and 400m in the under 20s, posting the World Junior qualifying result in the 400m heat where he ran 47.20 seconds. He also ran an equal personal best of 21.11 seconds in the 200m, a mark he had previously set at Box Hill, which qualifies him for that event at the world titles as well. "Usually the conditions in Ballarat can be pretty tough, but my coach Neville (Down) messaged me in the morning and said 'this was the chance' to beat the record, so it was something I really set a goal for on the day," Sherman said. "My favourite event is definitely the 100m, but as seen by my results the better events are clearly the 200m and the 400m. I'm more focusing on them at the moment. "They give me more of an opportunity to hold top speed in the race, whereas my drive phase in the 100m isn't as good. The 200m and the 400m it's a lot more relaxed and I feel I can keep more control." Sherman will compete in both the 70m and the 120m at this weekend's Ballarat Gift. "I doubt I can win it, but my goal this week will be to aim for the fastest person there," he said. Sherman said his immediate goals would be strong results in the Victorian state titles to be held in Melbourne at the end of the month, before he would begin preparations for the nationals in Sydney in April. He said taking two of Ballarat's most well known sprinting names out of the record books gave him confidence to continue to pursue his career moving forward. Keating, who now trains up-and-coming sprinter Tori Lewis, was one of the first to congratulate Sherman on his result via social media. "I've been keeping a bit of an eye on him and I came across it on social media, it's very impressive," he said. "At the end of the day I'm always kind of glad when records do get broken as it shows the sport is getting stronger and we've got some great kids coming through." Keating said he was thrilled to see another sprinter coming along. "It's exciting that it's a young Ballarat sprinter coming through," he said. "Ballarat has always been strong in distance, but haven't really had the sprinters, now we've got one. "Hopefully the 12 and 13-year-olds will be able to see what can be accomplished. I think Cooper can do some real damage down the track. "I couldn't be happier and all I can say is I'll keep on watching him and look forward to catching up with him at nationals."

