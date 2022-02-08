Bandidos bikies reveal why they flooded Ballarat

news, latest-news,

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club has explained why dozens of their members were in Ballarat at the weekend. About 120 motorcyclists, in addition to another 50 people, swarmed Ballarat on Saturday. National Bandidos spokesperson, Grey Norman, said members travelled to the regional city from as far as Adelaide, Tasmania, Queensland and the Northern Territory to honour a Ballarat member who recently died. "We were here to support the Ballarat Chapter after the recent loss of one of our brothers, Jethro," he told The Courier. He explained the funeral was about a week ago but not everybody was able to attend. "The thrust of our visit was in remembrance of our fallen brother, for those of us who were unable to make his funeral to pay their respects." Last week a Victoria Police spokesperson said Echo Taskforce detectives, along with specialist and local police, would be in Ballarat in response to the presence of the outlaw motorcycle gang. They said police would "closely monitor" the event and would "take swift action" if any criminal, road safety or public order offences were committed. On Monday police confirmed no incidents occurred. Mr Norman said there was a great turn out of members and the day went "seamlessly". A motorcade was seen travelling to the burial site to honour Jethro before the group gathered again for lunch and then returned to the Ballarat club house. Mr Norman said members received a "warm reception" upon riding into Ballarat. "There was a huge positive reaction to us," he said, adding that many people stopped to wave and take photos and videos as they rode past. Mr Norman thanked the community for its hospitality, adding that members stayed the night in hotels across the city. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

