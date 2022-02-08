National strategy needed to 'turn off the tap' into homelessness

news, latest-news,

A national strategy is needed urgently to end homelessness, advocates say, with calls for change amplified in the lead-up to the federal election. More work is needed to address the key drivers through targeted prevention and early intervention programs to 'turn off the tap' into homelessness, a new report into ending homelessness in Australia has found. The Centre for Social Impact report released on Monday said an increase in the supply of social and affordable housing directed to an end homelessness goal was one of five key actions needed. The report also calls for improving data quality, service delivery and funding allocations. The Australian Alliance to End Homelessness says eliminating homelessness is possible and many countries around the world are working towards this goal. Uniting Ballarat data shows more than 76 people are sleeping rough in the Central Highland region and more than 200 households are waiting on the housing and support priority list. Homelessness services in Victoria were forced to turn away 133 people seeking help each day in 2020-2021, an increase of 23 per cent on the previous year. Ballarat services cannot meet demand, with many people remaining homeless due to a lack of affordable and available private rentals and a dried up supply of public housing. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat's rate of homelessness almost doubles Australia's average Council to Homeless Persons is calling for a permanent increase to homelessness services workers, as there had not been any increases to staffing in Victoria since 2009 despite rising demand. An increasing number of people in Victoria are experiencing housing stress, with, 46.7 per cent of households receiving Commonwealth Rent Assistance spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing. This is an increase from 28.7 per cent in 2020 when people had higher income support payments because of JobKeeper or the coronavirus supplement. Data analysis shows people experience homelessness for 3.8 years on average, with 40 per cent reporting many years of homelessness. The prevalence of long-term serious medical conditions and diagnosed mental health conditions were significantly higher in the homeless population than those seen across the general population. RELATED COVERAGE: Call to halve homelessness in next decade as more Ballarat people struggle to live This was especially in terms of hepatitis C, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and depression. Serious brain injury or head trauma is very high among those experiencing homelessness, particularly among veterans. A large proportion of respondents reported they had been in out-of-home care and/or juvenile detention as children and adolescents, reflecting long periods of lifetime vulnerability. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples made up three per cent of the Australian population in 2016, and yet accounted for 20 per cent of all persons who were homeless on Census night in 2016. Data shows the number of people experiencing homelessness is growing and the available supply of social and affordable housing is unable to meet the present need and demand. Domestic and family violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and their children. The causes of homelessness are complex, including housing availability and affordability, economic and employment opportunities, physical and mental health outcomes and social and community connections. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/758a928c-1801-4e8d-bfcb-23250840b9cf.jpg/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg