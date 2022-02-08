news, latest-news,

A CHANGE in numbers is starting to offer Ballarat a clearer picture on COVID-19 spread in the community. Active COVID-19 cases more than doubled to more than 1000 people at the weekend, while the number of new cases reported daily remained steady. Victoria's health department confirmed to The Courier the spike in active cases was due to positive rapid antigen test results now being included in localised data. Previously, active cases had only taken in cases from positive polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR, for local government area figures. Cases from positive RAT results had been counted in daily statewide numbers the past few weeks. City of Ballarat recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1010 active cases. Until the change, which came into effect on Saturday, City of Ballarat had been averaging less than 500 active infections. This change comes one week into the new school year with children and staff required to take at least two RATs each week as part of government measures to help prevent the virus' spread in schools. More than 4500 Victorian students have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to classrooms, including 607 students who were reported COVID-positive at the weekend. A further 800 teachers and staff have also been forced into isolation from the first week of school. READ MORE Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said the government was yet to make a call on continuing the RAT regime beyond four weeks. Elective surgeries classed as non-urgent resumed at 50 per cent capacity in private hospitals and day procedure centres across the state on Monday for the first time since category two and three surgery was suspended on January 6. The state's first Code Brown was called on January 19 for Melbourne and major regional hospitals in a bid to better streamline resources for the growing pressure COVID-19 hospitalisations were having on the healthcare system. This was also driven by rising numbers in healthcare staff furloughed in home isolation. It is not clear when non-urgent elective surgeries will resume in public hospitals, including Ballarat Health Services Base Hospital. IN OTHER NEWS The latest Victorian health performance data showed there were 1511 people on elective surgery waiting lists for the Base Hospital to December 31 - days before non-urgent elective surgery was suspended. The average overdue wait for category two patients awaiting elective surgery was 126.28 days in the three months to the year's end. This was significantly lower than the 200-day average wait at the same time a year earlier. For patients classed category three, the average overdue wait was almost 270 days. Mr Merlino on Monday acknowledged the need for some elective surgeries to ramp up but said the health system was still under "extreme stress" despite hospitalisation numbers easing. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley last week flagged he would review the settings on non-urgent surgery once the rolling seven-day average number for people hospitalised with COVID-19 dropped below 600. This figure stood at 638 on Monday. Mr Foley announced a $1.4 billion package to boost the state's healthcare system, further strained by the Omicron wave. - with AAP If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

