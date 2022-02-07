How seven decades on the throne can still inspire Ballarat

comment,

The Queen's 70th anniversary On Sunday, 6 February 2022, the Queen will complete 70 years of service as our Queen, and the Queen of other peoples. In Australia she is Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of Australia and Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth. At the age of 95 she still works, serving diligently as Queen, as the personal embodiment of her peoples and of her governments, meeting her people and discharging the administrative tasks of a constitutional monarch, as she has done for 70 years, including this last year since the death of Prince Philip, her beloved husband, he "strength and stay" for over 73 years. What does this mean for Ballarat? Ballarat has a unique history. The Eureka Stockade was a defining event, where actions of Queen Victoria's colonial government led to understandable anger, unhappy fighting and deaths. It could have marked a descent into extended violence and anarchy, but in fact left a legacy of commitment to democratic government, shown by Peter Lalor, reluctant leader of the miners in the armed confrontation with the 12th and 40th Regiments, and then a member of the Victorian parliament for many years. It is a sign of unity and reconciliation that both the miners and the soldiers who died are buried a few feet from each other in the old Ballarat Cemetery. Ballarat commemorates the Eureka Stockade in the Museum of Australian Democracy, and in the statue of Peter Lalor in Sturt Street. But Ballarat understands that because we have responsible government (unlike America where the President's Ministers are not responsible to Congress), therefore the Queen's government is not the Queen. With characteristic fairness, the people of Australia understand that the Queen is not to be blamed for her government's policies! We have a long history of criticism of government, and debate about the form of government, and at the same time respect and affection for the Kings and Queens who have served us. Queen Victoria as well as Peter Lalor has her statue in Sturt Street. So does her grandson, George V. Many in Ballarat have been moved by the film The King's Speech, showing friendship and service between the Australian speech therapist, Lionel Logue, and George VI, King during the Second World War. So, to Elizabeth II, his daughter. Queen Elizabeth II regards her role as sacred service, and she takes seriously her role as anointed Queen, undertaken at her complex consecration and coronation. On her twenty-first birthday, Princess Elizabeth said to all the peoples whom she was to serve as Queen, "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong." READ MORE A speech by the Queen on her 21st Birthday, 1947 | The Royal Family A speech by the Queen on her 21st Birthday, 1947 | The Royal Family On her twenty-first birthday, 21 April 1947, Princess Elizabeth was with her parents and younger sister on a tour of South Africa. In a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the Princess dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth. On my twenty-first birthday I welcome the opportunity to speak to all the peoples of the British Commonwealth and Empire, The Queen for the last 70 years has been faithful to this commitment, an enormous service in itself, showing that fidelity to a personal commitment is possible, and makes possible many fruitful things. In her Christmas broadcasts she encourages others, and celebrates many who also give hope and help through service - often laborious and unsung. The Queen witnesses to life and love, hope and devotion through her work, both in her patient life of hospitality, speaking endlessly to strangers; and her courage, constantly exposing herself to the risk of harm in order to be a present and visible servant of her people. She was courageous when shot at (happily with blanks) at the Trooping of the Colours in 1981. She still is diligent in the daily administrative burdens as sovereign. She does this as a Christian; she also honours those of other faiths and beliefs in all her realms. To her abiding sorrow, she came early to her reign through the abdication of her uncle and the early death of her beloved father, George VI. Australian Lieutenant Commander Michael Parker RN was her equerry, and private secretary to Prince Philip, and was with them in Kenya when news of her father's death trickled through. Indeed it was Mike who told Prince Philip, who looked as if the weight of the world had fallen on him. This meant the end of private life as a married couple. Prince Philip told his wife that her father had died - and she was already Queen. (It also meant that the Queen and Prince Philip did not complete their planned journey of some weeks around Australia in 1952, but went straight back to London.) Let us honour and give thanks for Queen Elizabeth II. Anthony Krohn is a Ballarat barrister

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/70cff4ea-dbcb-445a-948d-da4a0b65277d.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg