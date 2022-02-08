Ballarat man busted after allegedly fleeing from police at Melton car wash

news, latest-news,

A Ballarat man is facing a number of charges after being caught allegedly driving a stolen car in Melton. According to Victoria police, the Mount Clear man, 29, tried to flee when officers attempted to arrest him at a car wash. He was allegedly driving a stolen red Subaru Impreza, which was spotted by its owner at the car wash on Barnes Road in Melton. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from an address in Weir Views, just south of Melton, on Sunday night. Police tried to block the man in at the car wash by using tyre spikes, however he allegedly reversed across the gutter onto the road, narrowly missing police and civilian vehicles. It will be alleged the vehicle continued straight across the road, over another gutter and into the car park of a fast-food restaurant, then over another gutter onto Barries Road. The Impreza then allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light at the intersection of Barries and Coburns roads. Police followed the vehicle to Karo Court in Melton where the driver pulled over and fled on foot. IN OTHER NEWS He was arrested a short time later. The Mount Clear man was charged with a number of theft, driving and drug offences. He was remanded to appear at the Sunshine Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/0dcc7fef-4b59-453d-b45f-fe68e085d380.jpg/r10_237_4594_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg