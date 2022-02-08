coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 8 NEW CASES: 182 (up from 153 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1029 (up from 1010 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded an increase in new COVID cases, with 182 reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Monday. The number of active cases in the city has also gone up, but only to 1029, compared to 1010 yesterday. In other areas surrounding Ballarat: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Tuesday, February 8 NEW CASES: 9,785 (up from 8,275 yesterday) DEATHS: 20 (up from 7 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 58,449 (down from 59,801 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 575 (down from 638 yesterday) IN ICU: 72 (same as yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 30 (up from 26 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths and another 9785 infections, an increase of more than 1500 from the previous day's tally. The fresh cases include 7216 from rapid antigen tests and 2569 from PCR tests, the health department said on Tuesday. The state is managing 58,449 total active cases. The number of Victorians in hospital has fallen by 63, to 575 patients on Tuesday, down from 638 reported on Monday. Of these, 72 are in intensive care and 30 are in need of ventilation. About 46 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a vaccine booster dose after 15,870 of them were administered at state-run hubs on Monday. In Ballarat, the health department has explained a sudden rise in Ballarat's active COVID case numbers. Importantly, it is not a spike in numbers, rather an adjustment of figures. Rapid Antigen Tests are now counted towards location data, seeing Ballarat's active caseload back above 1000 over the last three days. Previously, positive RAT results did not count towards Local Government Area data. Meanwhile, thousands of Victorian students have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to classrooms, as the state government considers whether to extend school surveillance testing. Under the state's back-to-school plan for the first four weeks of term one, students and teachers are required to use rapid antigen tests twice weekly to keep cases in check. Education Minister James Merlino said another 607 students reported they were positive at the weekend, taking the infection tally for the first week of school past 4500. About 800 teachers and staff have also been forced into isolation after returning positive tests. "It's better to support those many hundreds of students and teachers than have one million students at home remote learning," he told reporters on Monday. No schools have been forced to return to remote learning due to outbreaks and the state's pool of inactive teachers to deal with staff shortages is yet to be used. Mr Merlino confirmed the government was yet to make a call on possibly continuing the RAT regime beyond four weeks, which would require more than the 14 million kits already delivered to schools. "We're in week two of term one. We'll make those decisions over the next couple of weeks in discussions with our public health team," he said. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

