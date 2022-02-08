news, latest-news,

The state government is expanding its rapid antigen test system to early childhood education and care settings, however the testing won't be compulsory. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the tests would be given to families of children aged three to five in daycare. Mr Andrews said about 1.6 million tests will be delivered to centres in the coming weeks, starting off with sessional kindergartens. "It's all about supporting every family, to have that piece of mind and that certainty. This expansion to kinder and childcare for students is a great boost." Mr Andrews said the rollout would be about giving families the option to test if they want to. "It's about assisting families wherever we can," he said. "It won't be for every child, it won't be something that is compulsory but it's something that we recommend." Deputy Premier and Education Minister James Merlino said the feedback from schools is that the RAT system has been good. He said so far, no schools had been completely closed due to COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Mr Merlino said 2,368 students and 125 staff tested positive for COVID. Overall, 7,046 students and 925 staff have tested positive - which Mr Merlino pointed out was 0.7 per cent of students and 0.84 per cent of staff. "Interestingly, staff absences right now are less than pre-pandemic levels in 2019," he said. "That's a reflection of the dedication of our teachers, support staff, and principals and also how, firstly, mandating vaccines, and then doing the surveillance testing is really making a difference. "The feedback we've got from principals, from teachers, from parents, and from students, is that the voluntary but highly recommended twice-weekly rapid antigen testing is really providing confidence and comfort to everyone in our schools, and teachers and students are just loving to be back at school."

