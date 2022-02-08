news, latest-news,

A coroner will determine whether a police pursuit was appropriate and in-line with police policy after an inquest into the death of a 16-year-old girl in a high speed chase. Coroner Sarah Gebert is investigating the death of Jacqueline Vodden during a four-day inquest at the Coroners Court of Victoria this week. Jacqueline was a passenger in a stolen Toyota Hiace van driven by a 17-year-old male when the vehicle struck a VicRoads truck in a Western Freeway emergency lane on September 19, 2017. The circumstances of Jacqueline's death were read to the court and the plan for the inquest was outlined when the hearing began on Tuesday morning. The court heard the male driver was unlicensed at the time, had a substantial criminal history and had been linked to a spate of burglary and thefts in the weeks prior. Jacqueline had formed a friendship with the male in the months leading up to the collision, spending 'a lot' of time with him from August onwards, sometimes going for rides in cars. Police had started an operation to locate and monitor the male on September 1, 2017. He was linked to a collision of a stolen car into a power pole at Lake Wendouree, with Jacqueline a passenger at the time, but both ran from the scene, the court heard. Two days before the fatal collision the male was seen driving another stolen car and police had to take evasive action to avoid being hit. Four police members in an unmarked car were patrolling Ballarat on the day of the fatal collision in an attempt to locate him when a call came over the police radio about an attempted aggravated burglary. They headed to the Ballan area after receiving information about the male's location and saw the stolen Hiace van that was used in the attempted aggravated burglary driving towards them. The court heard the driver did a u-turn, activated police lights and attempted to intercept the van, but the driver sped away on the wrong side of the road towards the Ballan township. The driver sped through the wrong side of a roundabout and one of the officers in the police car communicated over the police radio they were in pursuit. CCTV footage of the vehicles and a map of their movements through Ballan were shown to the court. The pursuit continued through the back streets of Ballan before speeding onto the Western Freeway towards Ballarat. Police radio communication from during the pursuit was played to the court. One witness who saw the van speed past on Inglis Street said the male driver looked small and he saw the girl passenger hit her head on the windscreen when they 'launched' over a speed hump. He told the court the girl's hair was flying around and it looked like neither of them were wearing a seatbelt. The van attempted to overtake a B-double trailer on the left hand side emergency lane and collided with a parked VicRoads truck with two workers inside. The court heard Jacqueline was thrown from the van and suffered unsurvivable injuries. The driver ran from the scene, stole another car and was involved in another collision before he was arrested. The pursuit had lasted almost five minutes. The inquest will continue with civilian witnesses and police members who were in the pursuing car giving evidence this week about the circumstances of the pursuit. Matters identified for further investigation and clarification include the reasons why the police members decided to initiate the pursuit, their justifications for it and reasons for not terminating it before the fatal collision. The police officer who was driving the pursuit vehicle has been excused from giving evidence for medical reasons. Barrister Rose Singelton said the purpose of the inquest was to identify areas where lessons can be learned and what recommendations for change can be made for public health and safety. The male driver, who The Courier cannot name because he was a child at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for culpable driving causing death. During the inquest openings, Coroner Gebert commented on the sentencing judge's acknowledgement of Jacqueline's mother's victim impact statement. "If he had just pulled over, no one including him would be living this nightmare," she said. The court heard the inquest is mandatory because Jacqueline died in a police pursuit, which is considered a death in police custody.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/53c98529-0ee0-404b-9167-e2f710c7af8e.jpg/r0_95_678_478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg