news, latest-news,

Australian music icon Paul Kelly and his band will play an extra show in Ballarat during his visit to the city as a part of his On the Road Again tour. The Civic Hall is already sold out for the first show on Tuesday, March 8 and the venue will host the new show the night before on Monday, March 7. Kelly and his band, known for hits including Before Too Long and To Her Door, will then head to Wangaratta, Canberra, Bendigo, Warrnambool, Meeniyan, Merimbula, Bathurst, Thirroul, Newcastle, Forster, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour and Yamba before finishing up in Geelong on Wednesday April 20. Australian indie folk artist Gordi will open all Victorian shows, except for Geelong. IN OTHER NEWS: General public tickets for the second show in Ballarat go on sale on Monday, February 14 from 10am. Tickets can be purchased through Her Majesty's here or by phoning 5333 5888. The tour is presented by Frontier Touring, with members able to access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Thursday. Further information can be found at www.frontiertouring.com/paulkelly Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/4fa581ef-ad86-4253-bf77-8cea16610449.jpg/r0_122_2400_1478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg