Young workers in Ballarat are at higher risk of being injured than in almost every other regional area in the state. Last year WorkSafe accepted 68 claims from young workers injured in the Ballarat local government area - more than one per week and including long periods of lockdown when fewer young people were working - the second highest number for any council area outside metropolitan Melbourne. High rates of injury to young workers have prompted the workplace safety regulator to launch a new campaign featuring UMM, a tall, furry, bright orange young worker who is stuck for words when things happen at work that don't seem right. During 2021, WorkSafe received 19 claims for injuries to young workers sustained in the health care and social assistance sector in Ballarat, 13 in construction and 10 from workers in arts and recreation services. There were 17 claims for musculoskeletal injuries, 14 for wounds, lacerations and amputations, and 13 involving traumatic tendon, muscle and ligament injury. The most common cause of injury was being hit by moving objects, which occurred in 24 incidents, followed by 17 falls, trips and slips, and 16 claims of body stressing. The new WorkSafe campaign features UMM facing unsafe situations that many young workers can relate to, such as aggressive customers, bosses asking them to do things without training and unreasonable workloads. WorkSafe executive director health and safety Narelle Beer said UMM spoke directly to young workers about common but uncomfortable situations they might face at work. "Like many young workers UMM is eager to make a good impression, but can feel a little awkward about speaking up if something feels unsafe," Dr Beer said. "No worker should ever feel unsafe. We've all experienced that 'umm' feeling before, so we want to empower young people to better understand their rights and feel confident speaking up when something isn't safe." The campaign targets 15 to 19 year olds who might be in their first part-time jobs, and 20 to 24 year olds in their first professional roles. Last year, WorkSafe accepted 2431 claims from workers aged 24 or younger. "Safety is about more than just reducing the risks of physical injury," Dr Beer said. Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said the past two years of COVID had made it difficult to educate young workers about safety. "Normally I get out and talk to year 10 kids every year, visiting a fair few schools, talking about what to expect when you start a job, basic occupational health and safety and we haven't been able to do that for quite a while," he said. "Young workers are at greater risk, and certainly there's a power imbalance if they are a trainee or apprentice in the workplace and are not confident to raise issues. Young workers in that age group are mainly precariously employed as casuals, on contract or cash in hand and don't have confidence in the security of employment to go to the boss and say the things they are being made to do are unsafe." Lana Cormie, manager of BeSafe Victoria which has been established to provide occupational health and safety support in regional Victoria, said young workers were particularly vulnerable to safety issues, as were regional workers. IN OTHER NEWS "Be Safe was set up to specifically target regional Victorians and support them in workplace safety. There's not as much access to assistance, people are more isolated and there's less connection than in big inner city workplaces, particularly in high risk industries. "There's also less unionisation in the region, not as much easy knowledge through unions to assist young workers in learning about what they should expect in terms of safety in their work environment," she said. "You don't know what you don't know. And if you don't know what is the required safety standard in your industry then you don't know so we are about educating people about what safety they are entitled to expect in the workplace, knowing what your rights are and the obligations of the employer, and ... the confidence to speak up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/2b328816-35b0-49a2-b296-a7f88e2bd4c6.JPG/r1_14_769_448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg