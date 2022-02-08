news, latest-news,

Ballarat's historic trams will soon be better protected and safer for passengers with the construction of new tracks around Lake Wendouree out to tender. About 1.2 kilometres of track is set to be upgraded, with the project to be paid for by both the state and federal governments, which have provided $1.2 million each. The works will start at the new Ballarat Tramway Museum, which is due to open in the coming months, and run through the Ballarat Botanical Gardens and around Lake Wendouree to St Aidans Drive. Ballarat Tramway Museum president Paul Mong said the project was important to the future of the community organisation. IN OTHER NEWS: "Currently, the track is in very poor condition and it's not only deteriorating the rail but it's deteriorating our trams, it's a very rough surface to ride our trams on," he said. "What we're doing is trying to protect our vehicles and the safety of our visitors by replacing the track." Mr Mong said he hoped for construction to start in April and be completed before the winter school holidays following the tender process. "I'm hoping the work will begin at the start of April and hopefully, it'll continue on for a couple months then by the end of that period, we'll be able to operate trams again," he said. "Absolutely [before school holidays], before the end of the financial year." The works would complete the restoration of the 1.5-kilometre length of track the Ballarat Tramway Museum operates, with the first restoration works of 300 metres of track taking place in 2019. Funding for 600 metres worth of restoration works was announced by the state government in May last year, with the City of Ballarat directing federal funding for the remaining length to the project in December Some parts of the track being replaced are more than 100 years old and were first laid in 1905. The works are also hoped to save time and money for the Ballarat Tramway Museum, which spends up to $40,000 and thousands of hours a year maintaining its fleet of historic trams. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/5c9b54e8-ba87-4c5e-aa50-7d9c599a9b22.jpg/r0_237_4766_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg