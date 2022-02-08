news, latest-news, autism friendly, bikes, cycling, for kids, Power2Pedal, Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club

Watching her five-year-old son Fraser pedal his bicycle through Victoria Park for the first time was "highlight of the year" for proud mum Olivia Decis. Fraser took part in the Power2Pedal program this week, which teaches children aged five to 12 with autism to cycle in an inclusive and supportive environment. "When I saw it advertised I instantly had this amazing feeling about it just because there needs to be more of these things for kids that don't learn these skills as easily as other kids," Olivia said. "Seeing the kids riding their bikes out on the street, he'll want to go out there and ride with them now, so he's now in that inclusive environment as opposed to being on the outside." Power2Pedal is a partnership between Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club, Leisure Networks, VicHealth, City of Ballarat, Sports Central, Reclink Australia and Solve Disability Solutions. Program facilitators are trained by Cycling Australia. Teacher Chris Liston said the course covered bicycle safety and gently increased confidence to ride with an autism-friendly approach. "We do some steering and balance through the cones, it's all very well to ride straight, then you got to be able to stop at a given point - we get going, get stopping, and then some turning," he said. "It's just balance and familiarisation, and it's really overcoming the first bit of fear." This year's program will be the second iteration after a successful run of sessions in 2021 were enabled by a City of Ballarat grant. Sports Central project coordinator Xavier Smith said it was not too late to join. "Sport and [recreation] is the heart and soul of a lot of what people do," he said. "We're keen to get as many people involved in any form of sport and [recreation] pursuit that they want and we'll find a way to make it happen." For Fraser, it was less than half an hour into the session when he zoomed past his mum: "I did it myself". Olivia said seeing her son's enjoyment and confidence on the bike grow was awesome. "There will be phone calls from all the family tonight, they'll be all stoked, we've told the grandparents already and text his aunty with a photo and she said she was crying," Olivia said. "That smile on his face is enough, that little smile is priceless." Power2Pedal will run every Monday through until March 7 in Victoria Park. Sessions are $10 each, with two session time slots of 4-4.45pm or 5-5.45pm. To register visit: www.sportscentral.org.au/power-2-pedal-bike-education-for-children-with-autism If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/44d408b1-ae01-4e88-adb1-d65d6e588c58.jpg/r2_249_4482_2780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg