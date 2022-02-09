news, latest-news,

A former Ballarat psychiatrist who sexually assaulted two of his patients has been jailed. Praveen Thottappilil, who ran Australian Mental Health Services on Drummond Street, pleaded guilty to nine offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court late last year. The charges relate to two separate patients, with the reported incidents occurring between June 2018 and August 2020. He as been jailed for three years, with a minimum of one year to be served. The 51-year-old returned to court for sentencing on Tuesday, when the court heard impact statements from the two complainants. One said the offending had affected her in many ways and she had suffered enormous emotional pain and suffering as a result of the breach of trust by a professional "for his own pleasure". She said she was too frightened and anxious to leave her house and felt "nauseated" by the sounds of doors locking as that is what he did during her sessions, before touching her and describing it as "exposure therapy". The other complainant described the serious impacts the offending has had on her life but said she felt "determined" not to let him get away with his behaviour, which involved him "preying" on her while she disclosed past traumatic experiences. "Someone you rely on professionally should not be a predator. What he has put me through will be there forever," she told the court, adding she felt she couldn't trust anyone anymore. Thottappilil's lawyer, Sean Cash, told the court Thottappilil was raised in a traditional Hindu family in India and married his wife in an arranged marriage in 1997. "He feels his religious and cultural beliefs made him have an awkwardness about sexual matters." He said the marital relationship was "conservative and controlled", with a lack of intimacy and this went some way in explaining the reasons for his offending. He said the offending was "situationally motivated and opportunistic". "In consultations with the two victims he found himself in relaxed surroundings where they would open up to him about their very personal and sexual circumstances. "He shouldn't have allowed it to happen but he felt sexually aroused by each of them... He should have referred them on instead of allowing his arousal to dictate the terms." As his client will never practise psychiatry again, he said the risk of reoffending was low. Mr Cash urged the magistrate to impose a community corrections order in place of a jail sentence, arguing his client, who had no criminal record, had already been punished by losing the respect of his family and the wider community. He said his client had worked his way to a position in which he was held in high regard, only to experience an "enormous fall from grace". "There is ongoing psychological punishment that he's brought upon himself. "He has already been punished in the loss of his vocation. He brought it upon himself but it has been a huge blow to him and his standing in the community." He said Thottappilil, who has been suspended and "will never be able to practise psychiatry again", had also lost his $250,000 annual income. He added his client's parents were unwell and Thottappilil intended to go back to India to care for them. But the police prosecutor submitted a combination sentence of prison and a corrections order were within range. "He was in a position of trust and authority and he abused that. These are serious offences and general deterrence needs to be taken into account. The community should feel safe going to psychiatrists." Magistrate Hugh Radford told the court each charge carried a maximum term of five years imprisonment. "It is troubling that the victims were people you were specifically engaged to protect and assist." He said Thottappilil's professional oath should have been "paramount" in guiding his conduct with his patients., but he had breached this. "In my view you were in a situation of trust and you abused that for your own personal sexual gratification." He said the impact on the complainants was "profound and long-lasting", but he had saved them from the need to testify and be cross-examined by pleading guilty. He sentenced Thottappilil to three years in jail, with a non-parole period of one year. He will be on the sex offender's registry for the remainder of his life. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.

