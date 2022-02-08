news, latest-news,

Ballarat's major tourism attractions are rejoicing after the announcement that Australia's international borders would open later this month. On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that international travellers could enter Australia with a visa from February 21, as long as they have received the full course of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ballarat tourism operators have called the announcement a 'lifeline' after almost two years without being able to access the international market. The lack of international visitors has had a dramatic effect on the bottom line of some of Ballarat's most famous attractions with about 30 per cent of Sovereign Hill's usual visitation of more than 500,000 people estimated to be overseas visitors or people travelling with someone from overseas. Sovereign Hill deputy CEO Katrina Nitschke said the announcement was a sign of confidence and a positive move for the tourism industry. IN OTHER NEWS: "Sovereign Hill is a place where people come to learn, really, the foundational story of Australia. Very often, it's an international tour group or we also find a lot of people have visitors from overseas and they really want to come and show them something that matters enormously to Victorians while they're in the country," she said. "It's been a really tough two years for the whole industry. We're really excited to have the borders opening again. It feels like a really positive, constructive step and it feels that we're moving to another phase, which gives us a real positive note for, not only our team and our staff, but for the industry as a whole in Ballarat." Ms Nitschke said while it was exciting to welcome back international tourists, there were still some unknowns about how tourism would look post-pandemic. "We do know that there will be a real difference in the way that people engage in international travel after the pandemic," she said. "Some people will be eager to visit family and friends, we think that's going to be the most likely initial flush of visitors, so we're hoping that they come to Sovereign Hill and really reconnect with each other in a safe place, doing something that brings a huge amount of delight to people when they visit." The Ballarat Wildlife Park has also been under immense pressure for almost two years after missing a 'vital' part of its business, which at times accounted for 20 per cent of its visitation. However, owner and managing director Greg Parker said the park would have almost relearn how to be an international attraction. "Now that the international market's been out for two and a half years, we virtually have to start from scratch with our databases and it's a whole reinvention. It's like entering a totally new market," he said. "Our whole operation has changed now where we used to do a lot of guided tours and presentations and our business really gets out of practice. "Some of our animal keepers, for example, haven't done a lot of guided tours and hosting of international groups, so we've got to upskill people. A lot of our visitors in that market come from high-end cruise ships and five-star hotels and we've got to conduct ourselves in line with that level of expectation." Mr Parker said one of the biggest advantages of being able to access the international market again was the high concentration of people and the extra money they put through the till. "Depending on exchange, what our dollar's worth will affect how much they spend too. Sometimes when the dollar's favourable, we'll get $200 sales in our souvenir shop and that's so important," he said. "We're really missing that and cruise ships, we used to be beneficiaries of quite a few of the cruise ships. We were on the itinerary, so when a cruise ship comes into Melbourne, we get big groups and the spend is really good. "Hopefully, that's a glimmer of hope for us, that the international market will start to come back and we'll see coaches in our car park. When you've got a car park full of cars, it's fantastic, but they may only have two people in them. When a coach pulls up, it could have 65 people on it."

