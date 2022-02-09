news, latest-news,

SHE might have flown under the radar when she won South Australia's equivalent of the Stawell Gift, The Bay Sheffield, in December, but Chloe Kinnersly knows from now on she will have a target her back. The Ballarat 16-year-old made full use of her front-marker position off 13 metres to score a surprise win in the December classic. Prior to that race, she had taken in strong early-season form winning a 300m at Warrnambool and finishing second in the Terang Women's Gift. MORE SPORT This weekend she hopes to continue that strong form when she races in the Ballarat Gift. Kinnersly's good form has seen her come right back to the field for the Ballarat classic, allotted 9.75m for 120m and 19m for the 300m. She is set to race in the first heat of the women's 120m Gift on Saturday in what looks the hottest of races, which will also include rising star Grace Kelly (4.25m), Stawell Gift winner Hayley Orman (7.5m) and her training partner Halle Martin (12m). "It's a very strong field, I'm still pretty confident I can make it to the semis at least," she said. It's an equally tough field in the 300m but recent success in that event has her confident of an even stronger showing than in the 120m. Kinnersly described the Bay Sheffield experience, which was the first ever win over 120m for POD squad, as life changing. "That was such a once in a lifetime thing," she said. "I'm not naturally a confident person with my running, that just did so much for my confidence. "It was an amazing feeling, it was such a good track to run on and the whole squad was just so good to me, so supportive and helped me through the race. Leading up to it, I'd done a lot of endurance training and weights and it paid off in the end." Through the past two years of numerous lockdowns, Kinnersly has been supported by her training partner Halle Martin. When only allowed to gather as two people, the pair joined forces to train at Lucas. Kinnersley said running the 300m event was beneficial in the shorter races as it has improved her endurance. "It really makes a difference at the finish, it's when I really push through," she said. "The 300m is a difficult one to run, I make sure to sprint it the whole way, but you have to be careful knowing there's a lot looking for the inside too." Kinnersly said it was the work in the past two years under the tutelage of Dan Martin (Halle's father) that got her to this stage in her career. She said she was honoured to be carrying on a proud POD squad tradition which includes four Stawell Gift winner and now her success at the Bay Sheffield, the first ever over 120m at that event for the squad. "I've been running since I was about 10 years old," she said. "I started little aths at under 11s and that where I first met Tony Martin who brought me into the squad and ever since then I've always just felt so included. It's like a big second family for me and I really appreciate all the support I've had."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/f1b89174-ee5d-47d8-84b9-9a94cde28b79.jpg/r0_272_5568_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg