ELLA Friend has known for two weeks that she was set to debut for St Kilda, but in the movable feast that is this AFLW season, it was always a maybe of when, rather than if. Finally, the former Greater Western Victoria Rebels star got a chance to live out her childhood dream on Tuesday night, running out with her St Kilda teammates against the West Coast Eagles. While it wasn't the result she craved, seven possessions in a two point loss in a game best described as a tackle-fest, for Friend just getting to run out with the team was something she'll always remember. MORE SPORT "It felt awesome, pretty surreal," Friend told saints.com.au, "But as soon as the ball went up all the nerves went away and it was good to be out with the girls despite a tight loss." Friend, originally from Horsham, was taken as the number four pic in last year's AFLW draft. She was told by coach Nick Dal Santo that she'd make her debut two Mondays ago, but successive postponed games due to opponents West Coast and GWS entering AFL health and safety protocols has extended her time away from the action. Tuesday night's game was St Kilda's first match in 17 days and it was confirmed on Wednesday they would back up against the Brisbane Lions on Sunday For Friend, it's a case of not stewing over the defeat too long, because she knows she could be called upon again to be at her best with just a few hours notice. "We are very disappointed, Dal told us to take it to heart for next 24 hours or so but then we need to move onto the next game," she said. "It's a moving fixture so we don't know, anything can happen. Nothing is set in stone til a few hours before, so you've just got to be flexible and adapt." Friend was the club's fifth player to debut this season, with Leah Cutting, Lucy Burke, Ash Richards and Alana Woodward. "I was preparing myself for some bad news... of course it was some of the best news I've ever heard in my life," Friend said about her chat with the coach that confirmed her position. "Dal didn't really give too much away. I was thinking 'oh I'm just getting told I'm definitely not playing again' so I was preparing myself for that." Friend had been named as an emergency for two of St Kilda's three matches this season. "He just turned around and said, 'I don't know how to tell you this, but you're playing' and I was just shocked... he's got a good poker face," she laughed. "It's pretty exciting, obviously it's been a bit of a big wait and a big unknown as well for it to be locked in, but I'm happy it's come around now."

