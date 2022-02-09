Fire at Mena Park under control, advice message issued

news, latest-news,

UPDATE | 2.20pm: A haystack burning at Mena Park, south-east of Beaufort is producing a lot of smoke, as firefighters remain in the area. An advice message was issued at 2.18pm for Brewster, Carngham, Chepstowe, Lake Goldsmith, Mena Park, Mount Emu, Nerring. "There is a grassfire at Mena Park that is under control." the message said. "The fire is producing a lot of smoke as a haystack is burning which will be visible from nearby areas." "The fire has been contained but crews will remain in the area." EARLIER: Firefighters have controlled a grass fire at Mena Park, south-east of Beaufort. Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning. An initial advice message was issued just before 12pm. The message advised of smoke that may be seen from nearby areas and there is currently no threat to residents, but those nearby should stay informed and monitor conditions. The fire was listed as under control at 12.09pm. A second advice message was issued at 12:21 PM. "This Advice message is being issued for Beaufort, Brewster, Burrumbeet, Carngham, Chepstowe, Lake Goldsmith, Mena Park, Mount Emu, Nerring, Snake Valley, Trawalla. There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 09/02/2022 02:30 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: It is the third fire in the area south of Beaufort in a week.

