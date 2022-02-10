news, latest-news,

A truck driver who slammed into the back of a tow truck at high speed caused the driver to become unconscious and the truck to veer out of control into a steel pillar at a Warrenheip petrol station. A person who was refuelling his car at the time had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the out of control truck. The responsible driver pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to reckless conduct endangering life. See the video of the collision below. He was found to have been driving recklessly because he was distracted by another driver when the collision happened on May 25, 2020. "It could have been far more catastrophic events," Magistrate Hugh Radford said. The court heard the tow truck driver, Ballarat man Jeff Clark, was indicating and travelling slowly to turn left into BP on the Western Freeway when the B-double truck hit him at 89km/h in an 80km/h zone. The Courier has chosen not to name the driver of the B-double truck because he avoided receiving a conviction at court. The impact caused Mr Clark to lose consciousness and be propelled off the highway over a grass median strip, taking out two signs and colliding head on with a vertical steel support bar at the service station. The collision caused significant impact to both vehicles involved and to the service station and bowsers. READ MORE: Warrenheip petrol station crash witnesses say they 'cheated death' A bystander pulled Mr Clark out of the tow truck unconscious while standing in a pool of fuel. Mr Clark was taken to hospital and suffered broken ribs, ruptured ligaments, a broken wrist, cuts to the head and an ear injury which requires ongoing treatment and causes loss of balance. He spoke to The Courier after the frightening incident, saying he felt lucky and was thankful he crashed into the pillar rather than ploughing through the service station where multiple people were. READ MORE: 'Lucky' truck driver speaks out about near tragic accident CCTV footage showed the B-double truck driver speeding at 99km/h past the first 80km/h sign before he slowed to 89km/h at the time of hitting the tow truck. He did not apply the brakes before the collision. He was not affected by drugs or alcohol. Defence lawyer Ryan Robertson said the B-double truck driver did not see Mr Clark indicate or slow down because he was looking at other vehicles on the road around him. "It is a lapse in attention. This has been the source of considerable anxiety for him," he said. The court heard the man had been an interstate truck driver for 20 years but was fired from his job after the collision and had to seek new employment as a farm hand, changing the course of his life. Magistrate Hugh Radford said he had to take this into account as it was a significant penalty itself. "I accept there has been nothing malicious or nothing overtly reckless. There has been no wilful act on his part, he has been distracted by another driver," he said. The driver was fined $7000 without conviction. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

