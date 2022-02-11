community,

A decline in the numbers of small skinks caused a local rural resident to wonder if a blue-tongued lizard was responsible. He changed his mind when he found a copperhead in his garden soon afterwards. Insects, frogs, lizards and other snakes are all prey for the copperhead, with skinks being one of its most common foods, so a copperhead in the garden will certainly reduce the number of skinks. Copperheads also eat small mammals, but they eat mostly cold-blooded creatures. They hunt for skinks in drier places and for frogs where it is damper. Generally speaking, the copperhead is a snake of damper places. The photo shows coppery colour on the back of the snake's neck, but not on the head. Taken at Mullawallah Wetlands, it shows a rather typically-coloured local specimen. Sometimes the top of the body is darker and duller. Local specimens seldom have a prominent coppery crown or head. Darker copperheads are sometimes confused with black snakes, while browner ones are often misidentified as eastern brown snakes. Red-bellied black snakes have darker heads, as well as glossy black backs, and red sides. Eastern browns are more uniform light brown, blending to cream below. Do blue-tongued lizards eat skinks? Yes, they do, but skinks are usually too fast for blue-tongues. They also eat a variety of both plant and animal foods, including strawberries, flowers, crickets, beetles and caterpillars. Another local snake commonly feeding on skinks is a small one known as the white-lipped snake. It can be dull brown to tan-coloured. The common skink in the Ballarat district is the garden skink. It is a native reptile that is common in both gardens and wilder places, especially where mulch and natural litter provide hiding places. HAIRY STINGING CATERPILLARS Almost every summer, there are reports of small black hairy caterpillars inside homes. In many cases, the occupants have been stung by the hairs, sometimes resulting in itching for days at a time. Once again, these caterpillars have appeared in Ballarat. Reports have been received since December. They are the caterpillars of the tiger moth, known also as the alternating footman moth. Its scientific name is Tigrioides alterna. The caterpillars feed on lichen, which grows on the tiled roofs of the houses in question. They venture into the cooler ceiling space during the day, with some making their way into the house. The caterpillars are seasonal, and will soon turn into medium-sized, cream to dull-orange moths with black stripes. The moths themselves are harmless, feeding on nectar outside. I used to see these caterpillars on the same type of plant when I was a child. We used to look for the plant and it was guaranteed these speckled caterpillars would be feeding on them in the summer. Are they a butterfly larvae? C.V. Buninyong. This attractive speckled fleshy caterpillar is that of the grapevine moth, a native day-flying black-and-white moth that looks rather like a butterfly. The plant in your photo is a native plant known as willow-herb, which is a common host for the caterpillars. True to its name, the caterpillar also eats leaves of grapevines, as well as those of fuchsias. Most of its food is now exotic plants, and it has become a pest in vineyards. The moth has orange bands and tufts on its body and legs. Its wingspan is about 45mm and it feeds on nectar, not leaves.

