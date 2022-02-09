news, latest-news, Kathryn Mitchell, Alanna Peart, Katrina Werry, Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year, Ballarat sport, sport, Ballarat, Ballarat Sportsmen's Club

In a year punctured by setbacks, Kathryn Mitchell persevered to rightfully earn her place in rarefied company. Mitchell has been awarded the prestigious title of Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year for a second time after a 2021 that saw her finish sixth in the javelin final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Last year, the Eureka Athletic Club member was also crowned national champion at the Australian Athletics Championship, won the Oceania Invitational on the Gold Coast and threw the 12th longest distance of anyone in the world for the calendar year. The 39-year-old achieved it all during one of the toughest periods of her career. The Tokyo Olympics was the first time Mitchell saw her partner and coach Uwe Hohn in 20 months. The pair had planned to meet earlier in the year before Hohn, who was previously India's javelin coach, was caught in lockdown when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged India. Mitchell also suffered a shoulder injury which hampered her Olympic preparations. She previously won the 2018 Sportsperson of the Year award after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games that year. "On another spectacular night, the Sportsperson of the Year awards was a wonderful celebration of the Ballarat sporting community. The ability to showcase sport across all levels and see community participants share the stage with homegrown sporting heroes makes for a very special occasion," Ballarat Sportsmen's Club president Bruce Tweedale said. "Congratulations to all finalists and winners, notably Olympian Kathryn Mitchell who was awarded the 2021 'Sportsperson of the Year' award. Kathryn earned her place on the Australian Olympic team that competed in Tokyo, ultimately reaching the final of the Javelin and eventually finishing in sixth place overall." Fellow Olympian Katrina Werry took home the Hollioake Medallion as an individual who excelled in a team sport. The former Ballarat Clarendon College rower previously won the award in 2018. Werry and her teammates finished fifth in the women's eight at Tokyo. The Australian crew placed third in their heat, fourth in the repechage, before impressing in a gritty A final. "It's so nice to be recongised by my home town and it's always very special to me," Werry previously told The Courier when nominated. "I've been nominated now a few times and lucky to win it before. It just goes to show how rich Ballarat is in its sport and talent." The 28-year-old was also a member of the National Training Centre Eight which won the open women's eight title at the Australian Championships. Werry has been selected in the Victorian senior women's eight team that will compete for the Queen's Cup at the state titles in late March. Mitchell and Werry's previous award wins make it the third time in a row that a female athlete has won both the Sportsperson of the Year and the Hollioake Medallion. Werry won the individual award and eight-ball star Kolbe Poole the Hollioake Medallion in 2019, before the honours were foregone in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was some 2021 for Alanna Peart. The Ballarat YCW Harriers member won the women's under-20 10km walk at the Oceania Championships with a time that qualified her to compete at the World Junior Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, before the Australian team withdrew due to the pandemic. Peart won the Victorian women's under-20 5000m walk and placed third in the open age race. The emerging star later finished second in the women's under-20 10km walk at the Australian Track and Field Championships. Peart was also mean to an Australian camp on the Gold Coast but was forced to miss when Ballarat went into a localised lockdown. All of this came while she was trying to finish her year 12 studies at Ballarat High School. "Studying and training was a bit of a challenge this year. I had to be very organised to manage my studies and in my spare time keep training but this was a bit of a break to enjoy myself," Peart told The Courier late last year. Firmly in Peart's sights is the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August. The young athlete has plenty of valued support in race-walking cousins Rachel and Jared Tallent - a six-time Sportsperson of the Year winner. Bruce Valpied has been recognised for his tireless contributions to the Ballarat Sportsmen's Club. Valpied was awarded the newly-renamed MacKenzie/Valpied which celebrates an individual that has made or is still making a major contribution to Ballarat sport, behind the scenes. Valpied served as secretary of the Ballarat Sportsmen's Club from 2010 to 2021. He first joined the BSC in 2008 and is one of only 16 people to be awarded life membership in the club's 61-year history. .With an evergrowing list of stars under his tutealge at Wendouree Athletics Club, Paul Cleary is no stranger to success. The decorated coach is the latest recipient of the Widmer Award which recognises outstanding contributions by a trainer, coach or mentor. As an elite jumps, sprints, hurdles and throws coach Cleary has developed 22 national champions. He coaches Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath, who was only the fourth Australian to clear 2.25 metres last year. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

