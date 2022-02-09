news, latest-news,

Police have asked for public assistance after a brutal assault on a Ballarat man which left the victim in hospital for two nights with a fractured eye socket, broken teeth and severe facial swelling. The victim was leaving the Ballarat East home of friends early on Saturday morning and was seeking to hire an electric scooter when he alleges he was set upon by three people, who used the beam of a torch to impair his vision before attacking him. The assault occurred near the intersection of Clayton Street and Main Road in Ballarat East. The victim was knocked unconscious for some time following the attack, before contacting a friend who took him to the emergency department of Ballarat Base Hospital, where he was admitted. It's alleged the attack occurred between 3am and 5am on Saturday, February 5. Ballarat Police are investigating and have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or any witnesses, to contact them.

