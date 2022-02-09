news, latest-news,

PASSIONATE learner and the man who played a key role in creating beer battered chips is being remembered by Ballarat community groups as that reliable, enthusiastic person every club needs. Quinton Wilkinson paid attention to the important details, that might otherwise be overlooked in the business of getting things done. Best known for his bringing history back to life for Ballaarat Yacht Club and for enticing people into real or royal tennis, it is also at the upcoming Ballarat Swap Meet where the absence of his smile will be keenly felt. Mr Wilkinson died last week, aged 80, after a long illness and will be farewelled on Friday. Sailing featured in Mr Wilkinson's childhood, growing up in Middlesex, England, and he later gained entry to the London Nautical School where he trained to be a merchant navy officer. IN OTHER NEWS He worked his way through traineeships as a lab technician and in a bakery before migrating to Sydney in 1969 with his family in a role for George Weston foods. In 1974 an opportunity came up for Mr Wilkinson to help then-new venture, Papa Giussepi frozen pizzas. He was later lured to McCain in Ballarat as a food researcher and developer where, among his work, he helped create beer battered frozen chips. It was in Ballarat that Mr Wilkinson found he could delve into his other keen interests such as the yacht club, the Vintage and Classic Car Club, real tennis and rotary. Ballaarat Yacht Club past-commodore Colin Littlejohn said Mr Wilkinson was "that Mr Someone Else", the one who would get jobs done about the place - the ones people tended to leave to someone else. As archivist for the club, which was founded in 1877, Mr Wilkinson was instrumental in restoring honour boards and the club's impressive trophy collection in a way future generations could understand and enjoy. "He would meticulously be going through old records and copies of minutes to try and locate old trophies," Mr Littlejohn said. "One of his favourite past-times was Trove where he would find interesting bits of information to go with trophies - he would research who people were." Mr Littlejohn said Mr Wilkinson's life-long love of boats, including wooden boats, was telling: he was instrumental in helping the junior sail program and he was always at the club happy and helping. Ballarat Tennis Club head professional Andrew Fowler said this was the same at the city's real tennis court where Mr Wilkinson was a former president and integral founding member. Real tennis is the original racquet sport from which modern tennis is derived. It is a little like an indoor squash court and calling for the quick reflexes of a cricket batsman in a 360-degree experience. The sport was popular in royal households of England and France in centuries past but the Ballarat club drew a visit from Britain's Prince Edward during his 2018 Australian tour. "Quinton did a fantastic job at the club and was always helping get potential members into the game," Mr Fowler said. "Even now, most people say Quinton was the once who introduced them." Strong in community service, Mr Wilkinson was a member of the Wendouree Rotary Club and a popular volunteer for the annual Ballarat Swap Meet. Preparing for one of the city's biggest swap meets in three weeks' time, organisers said they would greatly miss the way Mr Wilkinson would take the time to greet stall holders and get to know their stories. Mr Wilkinson was also the one who always made sure re-bookings were up-to-date to ensure stall holders would return. Mr Wilkinson is survived Josephine, his wife of 56 years, his children David and Julie and their partners, and his four children. Ballaarat Yacht Club has named a new optimists Q to honour Mr Wilkinson. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

