Ballarat councillors voted to reject plans for a three-lot subdivision in Buninyong at Wednesday night's planning committee meeting. Councillors voted eight to one to refuse the planning permit application for the subdivision at 3 Allan Street, Buninyong, with only central ward councillor Mark Harris voting against the refusal motion which was moved by south ward councillor Ben Taylor. The matter was a called to the meeting to be decided by councillors by Cr Taylor, who is a Buninyong resident, and south ward colleague Des Hudson, who also seconded the motion of refusal. WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE STORY The application requested the 3817-square metre property be subdivided into three lots of 1815 square metres, 860 square metres and 963 square metres. The council officer recommendation was to approve the planning permit, with conditions added to increase setbacks on the two smaller lots. The property is currently occupied by a single storey home, which would be retained and included in the largest lot as part of the plans. READ MORE: City of Ballarat councillors to meet for decision on three-lot Buninyong subdivision The two smaller lots would be unoccupied, with no buildings proposed for them as part of the application, but include building envelopes in the application. Council received 11 objections to the application, with two presentations speaking against the matter and two speaking in favour of it at the meeting. Objectors' concerns included whether the subdivision would be out of place in regard to the neighbourhood character due to the smaller lots and future development would overshadow neighbouring properties. The applicant said there was no strategic direction regarding neighbourhood character outside of a minimum lot size of 800 square metres, which is met by the application. IN OTHER NEWS: As part of the application, restrictions would be included on the titles to the two smaller lots with no buildings to be taller than about 6.6 metres above the highest point on the undulating lot which slopes east to west, from the rear boundary to the Allan Street frontage, with the steepest part immediately behind the existing house where the two additional lots are proposed. Cr Taylor said he believed the application did not meet the neighbourhood character of the area. "You can look at the subdivision that was done many years ago, it has been designed to be larger lot sizes with great views in a distinct bush setting. Yes, it does meet the minimum lot size... but it doesn't meet the neighbourhood character... because of where it's set and how it's laid out," he said. "We're adding great concerns for the future of whatever's built, and it could be a two-storey house, that we're going to have huge disputes happening with neighbours because we've got overlooking issues." Cr Harris said decisions should be based on the planning scheme, which the proposal adhered to. "We are trying to increase density. It does stand out in this street at this stage... we can't reserve these kind of blocks infinitum. We're not here to do that, we're here to interpret the planning scheme as it is," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/1d02711b-d110-4788-a597-9075795f352d.jpg/r0_12_1937_1106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg