Ballarat police search for woman who is wanted on warrants

Ballarat Police are appealing for help from the public to help locate a woman who is wanted on warrants. Karen Rogers is wanted over multiple matters including failing to appear on bail. IN OTHER NEWS: Police said she is known to frequent the Ballarat area. Officers are also looking for Kyle Green. He, too is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and is known to frequent the Ballarat area. Anyone with information on Karen's or Kyle's whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

