Firefighters respond to fourth fire in area in a week

Firefighters responded to a fourth fire within a week in the same area near Beaufort on Wednesday. It is understood a tractor was being used to move hay bales when the fire started around 11.30am, quickly spreading through a paddock and igniting about 130 hay bales. District 16 commander Michael Campbell, the regional duty coordinator, said two aircraft were called to drop water on the front of the fire while ground crews "aggressively" attacked its running edge. The coordinated effort meant the fire was brought under control relatively quickly and did not spread further. "The early escalation of calling for 10 trucks and the aircraft allowed us to contain the fire to 20-acres," he said. "The aircraft knocked the head of the fire off pretty quickly so the crews could concentrate on the flank. It was an effective coordinated approach from the air and the ground." While the fire was brought under control about 12.10pm, several advice messages were issued to residents in nearby areas in the hours afterwards due to heavy smoke as a result of the burning haystacks. Crews remained on scene for hours afterwards to mop up and black out, with an excavator and grader employed to pull apart all of the hay bales to ensure every ember was extinguished. It is the fourth fire in the area between Burrumbeet and Beaufort in the last seven days, with two of these fires also caused by machinery. The first burned through 100-hectares as it moved towards Beaufort last Wednesday morning, while the second ignited near the Western Highway at Burrumbeet and burned through 30-hectares on Friday afternoon. Both were caused by slashers. Read more: Firefighters' plea after completely avoidable fires With lots of rain promoting grass growth, followed by warmer weather, he said fuel loads were high. With the dry and warm spell continuing, he said people needed to be aware of the conditions and plan around them. "It only takes a bit of wind for a fire to run through the dry fuel loads that are sitting there." Commander Campbell said it was important for people to be prepared for fire, have a plan and fire suppression equipment at hand, especially if operating machinery during summer. Fire crews from Beaufort, Brewster, Lake Goldsmith, Snake Valley, Langi Kal Kal, Skipton, Raglan, Stoneleigh, Cross Roads, Linton and Smythesdale all responded, along with the FireBird 307 and Helitak 349.

