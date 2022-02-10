news, latest-news,

For a footballer with so much growth and development still left, Olivia Wolter has a mature head on her shoulders. It's one of a magnitude of reasons the promising Greater Western Victoria Rebels player has been named to make her NAB League debut this weekend, alongside Brook Ward, Elise Cook and Chloe Walker. Wolter is a big part of the Rebels' futures program and is seen as a potential AFLW draft prospect in coming years, working her way up from Auskick to playing with the boys in 2018 and then in the local female league in 2021. Wolter said she was relishing the opportunity to learn more about her game in an elite environment. "The Rebels are a really great place where we can grow and develop our skills, and all the girls are a lot of fun to play with," she said. "The coaches are so good, I've been told to just be a sponge and take it all in, because everything they say to you they're trying to develop you as a player. "They teach you so much, I love being at the club." Leadership is a big part of the excitement surrounding the emerging midfielder, with Wolter captaining the Rebels' under-16 side in the past few NAB League games. She described it as a "big honour" and fuelled her motivation to be a leader. "That's what I want to do, I want to be a leader and captain more sides in the future," she said. "I've loved doing it, I'm honoured." The GWV Rebels host the Western Jets on Saturday in their first game at Mars Stadium for the season. The weekend is the last of the competition's "futures rounds" which sees programs' under-16 sides play on the same day as the under-19's. The under-19 game is scheduled to start at 11am ahead of the under-16's at 1pm.

