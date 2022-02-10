sport, ballarat-cricket,

Ballarat-Redan captain Chris Egan is well aware his side can't afford a misstep. The Two Swords enter the weekend with perhaps its best chance yet to break into the top four and gain the upper hand on its mid-table rivals. Ballarat-Redan currently sits fifth, six points off East Ballarat above it. Egan's side hosts Buningyong, an opponent it has beaten in three of their last four meetings. East Ballarat plays reigning premier Darley, who is enjoying a six-match winning streak. Should Ballarat-Redan win and East Ballarat lose, the Two Swords will move to fourth thanks to a superior percentage and take a step closer to achieving a goal they built their season on. "This year, it was always finals or nothing," Egan told The Courier. "The past few years, we wanted to make sure we were improving year-on-year. "We're around the mark, which is good. We've just got to play a good month or so of cricket to get into the top four." Buninyong poses an interesting challenge for the hosts. In Liam Brady (332 runs at 41.5) and Robert Hind (352 runs at 27.08, the Bunnies boast two players capable of deciding games off their own bats. The Two Swords have match-winners themselves, notably the competition's top runscorer Zac Jenkins (646 at 64.6), but have been found lacking in recent weeks. "There are a couple of players we've identified as key wickets, but for the most part, we've just got to make sure we focus on the things we do well," Egan said. "I felt we were 20 or 30 runs short last week. Since Christmas, we've probably gotten ourselves in pretty good spots around the 30 over mark and just haven't finished innings off. So hopefully, last week's win will give us the confidence to kick on." Ballarat-Redan is likely to field two debutants on Saturday. Middle-order bat Nigel Otto replaces the unavailable Bailey Hosemans, while Jacob McFarland fills a spot in the bowling attack. WENDOUREE: Ryan Simmonds(c), Heath Pyke, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Sam Miller, Oliver Mahncke, Tristan Maple, Jack Peeters, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Mathew Begbie BROWN HILL: no team provided BALLARAT-REDAN: Chris Egan(c), Max Riding, Jayden Hayes, Zac Jenkins, Riley Fisher, Nigel Otto, Matthew Aikman, Trent Moss, Jacob McFarlane, Matthew Sandford, Billy Jones BUNINYONG: David Ellis(c), Travis Parsons, Harrison Bond, Robert Hind, Liam Mason, Liam Brady, Liam Rigby, Rupinder Singh, Bailey Ryan, Daniel Kitchen, Mitchell Tierney EAST BALLARAT: no team provided DARLEY: Jake Oorloff, Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Bradley Barnes, Andrew Pickett, Brodie Ward, Brodie Gellie, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Drew Locke MT CLEAR: Jacob Smith(c), Jarrod Burns, Thomas Le Lievre, Ashley George, Matt Goonan, Matthew Ward, David Carton, Jack Jeffrey, Isaac Hucker, Yo Mani, Garry Cook GOLDEN POINT: Andrew Warrick(c), Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Joshua Pegg, Noah Maggi, Manjula De Zoysa NAPS-SEBAS: Daniel Scott(c), Stuart Calder, Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jacob Ramsey, Sajith Dissanayaka, Janath Tissera, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey, Lachlan Sheridan NORTH BALLARAT: Mick Nolan(c), Leigh Lorenzen, Curtly Wilson, Mitchell Nicholson, Dylan Price, Ashley McCafferty, Vikrant Dabra, Jordan Humphries, Jude McGuire, Mohan Bandara, Brody Price WENDOUREE 69 points, 1.79% DARLEY 66, 1.871 NAPS-SEBAS 51, 1.089 EAST BALLARAT 48, 0.949 Ballarat-Redan 42, 1.059 Golden Point 36, 1.091 Buninyong 36, 0.857 North Ballarat 24, 0.831 Mt Clear 12, 0.748 Brown Hill 6, 0.516

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/fba8dfb1-c095-48b9-9b6b-f1a0ae07bd80.jpg/r229_101_2432_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg