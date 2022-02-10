news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 10 NEW CASES: 211 (down from 217 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1051 (up from 1035 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 211 new cases of COVID in the 24 hours to midnight Wednesday, a slight decrease on the 217 recorded in the previous reporting period. The number of active cases has increased to 1051, compared to 1035 on Wednesday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Thursday, February 10 NEW CASES: 9,391 (down from 9,908 yesterday) DEATHS: 16 (down from 21 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 55,946 (down from 57,022 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 543 (up from 542 yesterday) IN ICU: 75 (up from 71 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 23 (down from 27 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 9391 new COVID-19 cases and 16 people have died with the virus. The fresh infections include 6045 from rapid antigen tests and 3346 from PCR tests, the health department said on Thursday. The state is managing 55,946 total active cases. The number of Victorians in hospital has risen by one, to 543 patients on Thursday. Of these, 75 are in intensive care, an increase of four, and 23 are in need of ventilation. About 48 per cent of Victorians over 18 have received a vaccine booster after 14,863 doses were administered at state-run hubs on Wednesday. In Ballarat, there were 217 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since January 21. However, the numbers do come with a caveat, given the Rapid Antigen Tests results have only been included in the location data for the past five days. There are now 1035 known active cases in the city. The latest figures will be updated later today. Meanwhile, Victoria has no plans to water down its venue check-in requirements, fearing a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases or new variant could mean they need to be reimposed. Queensland this week scrapped check-ins at venues where proof of vaccination is not required, such as supermarkets, retail outlets, hairdressers and gyms. But Government Services Minister Danny Pearson said the state didn't plan to follow Queensland's lead, adding the system might be needed in future. "It's very disruptive for people to ask them to QR code and check in, then potentially say 'Don't worry about doing that' and then having to reimpose those requirements," he told reporters on Wednesday. "This infrastructure has played a really important role in keeping us all safe during the course of this pandemic." There have been more than a billion QR code check-ins through the Service Victoria app since the system was launched at the end of 2020. Victorian health authorities are no longer using venue QR code data for contact tracing purposes, with infected people now responsible for alerting their own contacts. Despite questions about their usefulness, 125 million check-ins have still been recorded since January 1. Mr Pearson said the state's check-in codes requirements would remain in place for as long as necessary. "We know how things can change. Three months ago, none of us had heard of Omicron," he said. "None of us thought that Omicron was going to be such a feature. The number of people who were afflicted with Omicron even at the start of December ... was a really low number compared to now."

