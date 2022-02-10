news, latest-news,

BALLARAT Labor MP Catherine King says the federal government has a chance to unify and reinforce this "extraordinary" nation with a religious discrimination bill. Only Ms King said the bill in its existing form diminished us as a nation, urging fellow members in the House of Representatives to accept Labor's proposed amendments to support stronger protections, such as for transgender students. Ms King, in speaking before the House in a marathon late-night debate on Wednesday, said she rejected calls on her to say no completely to the bill. She said this was not a view she supported and, in 20 years' experience in parliament, she believed could work after rigorous further debate in the Senate. "I do think there is merit on providing protections on views based on religious discrimination and it is a progressive cause," Ms King said. "Having seen the terrible division spread by a few locals and exploited by alternate right-siders in the neighbouring seat of Bendigo over the construction of a mosque, and the fear that engendered in the Ballarat muslim community, I don't need convincing there needs to be protection and protection for religious freedoms. "But as I said at the outset of this debate that should not come at the cost or risk of entrenching further discriminations." To garner support from moderate Liberals on religious discrimination legislation, the government had agreed to amend existing laws to prevent schools excluding students because of their sexual orientation but this did not extend to transgender students. Ms King said getting this bill right could offer a powerful message in showing the LGBTIQA-plus and religious and faith communities that the Australian Parliament loved, respected and would protect you and your values. She stressed these messages should not be mutually exclusive. IN OTHER NEWS Ms King said this nation had a long history of religious discrimination and drew on personal experience from her family faced in her childhood with a Catholic mother and Protestant father in the south-east suburbs of Melbourne. Ms King said any form of discrimination - social, racial, cultural, physical, religious, gender, sexual or by marital status - was "simply abhorrent". "I didn't come into this place to enact law that introduce new discriminations or entrench old ones that should be long gone from Australian statute books," Ms King said. "I want to acknowledge that this debate is causing deep harm among the LGBTIQA+ community. Once again, at no choosing of their own, they are finding their lives at the centre of a divisive political debate, in the heart of this nation. "I want to thank all of them who have contacted me and my office for your patience, for your wisdom, for your guidance and your kindness..." Five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to vote with Labor in support of a crossbench amendment. After the all-night debate in the House of Representatives, the bill was passed with a vote of 65 to 59 at 4am. Labor will still pursue its amendments to the religious discrimination bill in the Senate. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

