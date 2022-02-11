news, latest-news,

Ballarat schools are gearing up for their last chance to prove their credentials before the Head of the Lake. More than 1100 athletes will converge on Lake Wendouree on Saturday for the return of the Head of the Schoolboys' Regatta. Ballarat Grammar holds bragging rights having won the Male School division one open coxed four in 2020 before the regatta was abandoned due last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grammar will again challenge for glory, alongside Ballarat Clarendon College, Ballarat High School, Damascus and St Patrick's College. " A number of schools and athletes are utilising this event as part of their preparations for their respective Head of the Lake, Head of the Rivers and indeed Head of the Schoolgirls' events," Rowing Victoria chief executive Ian Jickell told The Courier. "To race over both the full 2000 metres and 1000 metres race, it's a significant opportunity to see where they are, especially baring in mind what's going on with COVID at the moment." Attracting 19 schools from across the state, this year's iteration of the annual regatta shapes as one of Rowing Victoria's biggest junior events since the pandemic began. "It's certainly (significant) when we look at what's occurred over the last number of years. Last year, unfortunately the Head of the Schoolboys was cancelled, but when we look back there are more athletes competing (this year) than there were in the 2020 event," Jickell said. "It highlights for me an increase in overall participation and growth in schoolboy rowing through the state, which is fantastic." The regatta is scheduled to start at 8am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/37e282f4-bb74-49b1-a711-61a4d62e633a.jpg/r0_304_4090_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg