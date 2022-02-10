news, latest-news,

After almost six weeks in Ballarat, the Perth Lynx will bid farewell to their home away from home. The WNBL ladder-leaders will fly to Western Australia on Sunday after being granted an exemption to return home. The Lynx's relocation means their round 11 game against the Adelaide Lightning scheduled to be played in Ballarat on February 19 has now been postponed, with the league looking to lock in Perth-based games for the back end of the season. After arriving in Ballarat in early January, the Lynx played four games at Selkirk Stadium - formerly known as the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre. The Lynx won all but one game at their adopted home and sit on top of the ladder with a 7-2 record. On announcing the Lynx's return home, the WNBL thanked the City of Ballarat and Basketball Ballarat for welcoming and accommodating the Perth Lynx over the past six weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/f5ff0cc4-a288-436f-bffb-e561cd408cbf.jpg/r12_250_4881_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg