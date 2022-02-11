news, latest-news,

A cafe in Ballarat's busy hospital precinct could get a new lease on life if a planning permit application is approved by the City of Ballarat. An application has been submitted for renovation works and a restaurant and cafe licence at 805 Mair Street, the site of the former Cafe Cornucopia. The application is seeking partial demolition and alterations to the building facade for the sale and consumption of liquor for a restaurant and cafe licence for up to 50 people. After being vacant for some time, the property was sold with the new owners hoping to "bring the property back to life as a food and drink premises". The site is located next to the Johnny Alloo cafe on the corner of Mair Street and Drummond Street and is occupied by a single-storey building with a three-post verandah out the front. The proposed venue would be right in the heart of Ballarat's hospital and health care precinct, with Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Ballarat Hospital only a stone's throw away, and is surrounded by additional medical practices in converted residential buildings. IN OTHER NEWS: Plans include minor demolition and alteration works to the front of the building, with the existing large glass window to be replaced by a servery window. While the window opening would not be altered, a servery bench would be placed in the centre of the window about 1.3 metres above the footpath. The distinctive ivy-like foliage currently covering the verandah is proposed to be retained, along with the existing signage location. The proposed sale and consumption of liquor for the venue would be 10am to midnight every day except Good Friday and Anzac Day, when it would begin at 12pm. The planning documents say the venue and its hours would fit well within the 24-hour hospital precinct. "Due to the location of the subject site with the two hospitals of Ballarat, the sale of food and drink to take away is an important aspect of the future use and whilst the hours of operation are until midnight, the hospitals operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and currently do not have access to an establishment like this one within a short walking distance," the documents say. "The proposed minor alterations to the building facade will provide for a commercial use that activates the streetscape of Mair Street and encourages passing foot traffic to pause and purchase food or drink whilst passing. ''The past two years have changed the thought patterns of how businesses operate and how future patrons will use a space. Therefore, the introduction of internal/external dining experience for this premises is an innovative design feature, having an overall minimal impact on the facade of the building."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/dcba8c12-8bcc-447c-8c12-ab18bee16b68.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg