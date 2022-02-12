news, latest-news,

While the growth of Armstrong Street as one of the city's busiest has been a boon for the Ballarat economy, it is placing some unforeseen pressure on the street's other businesses. This year along, multiple planning permit applications have been submitted with the City of Ballarat for the creation or expansion of hospitality venues. Saigon Allee is hoping to expand its business to its second storey while the group behind Aunty Jacks, Hop Temple and Roy Hammond is planning to open a gin distillery on the street. However, with more businesses moving into Armstrong Street, more people are sure to follow. While that is good for business, it does place some pressure on other aspects of the street, especially parking. IN OTHER NEWS: With some visits to hospitality venues taking hours rather than minutes, it does not take long before all the available parking spaces in Armstrong Street are filled by diners. The Courier has spoken to a number of non-hospitality businesses on Armstrong Street, many of whom share concerns around the lack of parking on the street due to the number of people visiting its hospitality venues. Woolshed Clothing is located in a prime position, on the corner of Armstrong and Mair streets, and has benefitted from greater foot traffic created by the growth of the street, but owner Danielle Hunter said parking was still a problem. "[Growth] is good for Ballarat, I think it's wonderful. It brings a lot of foot traffic that we never had before. Armstrong Street was a very quiet street maybe six or seven years ago so that's great for business, a lot of new customers that would probably not normally come in. You've got to look at the positives, I try very hard. Parking, obviously, is terrible," she said. "I think a lot of people don't just park there for their free hour, they will pay and leave their car there all day. Some of the businesses along the street, offices especially, are parking there all day. I see them park there in the morning and I see them leave at 5 o'clock at night. "That makes it really difficult for customers for any of the businesses along here, not just retail, so that's not great." Ms Hunter said parking was a particular concern for her older customers, some of which are struggling with the parking machines. "I feel like I am missing a lot of my elderly customers because they are too frightened to use the parking machines. They just don't know the technology and they've never used it so they just don't come in," she said. "I'm seeing that especially since the parking has gone from the GovHub. A lot used to park there, go to the movies as groups and then come back around and shop. I don't see as many of them anymore." While Ms Hunter said her store was doing "better than ever", she would like to see the parking situation rectified. "If we could reduce that so you still get your hour for free and then pay for an hour and it's a two hour maximum, to me, you've got time to go for a meal somewhere, you've got time to do your shopping, probably not the movies, but it still gives you time to do what you need to do and it keeps the flow of traffic moving," she said. "To me, it made sense when we had the two-hour and it worked, but the people that come in here now say they've driven around the block three or four times and couldn't get a park or they'll ring me and ask if I've got something because they can't get a park. "Saturdays are worse. Saturdays used to be really busy. They have quietened down because the restaurants are so busy and the parking is harder." Other businesses along Armstrong Street chose not to speak on the record, but also vented their frustration at the lack of parking for their customers. Commerce Ballarat chief executive Jodie Gillett said it was important to find a solution so all businesses could thrive on Armstrong Street. "Our hospitality scene is constantly evolving and it's exciting for our city but we do need to be aware of other businesses in these spaces and look for ways to ensure they can trade successfully," she said. "At one point, the city added a number of 15-minute parks in Armstrong Street and we heard these were welcomed by retailers and takeaway venues. Our metered system without a cap on length of time is a bit of an issue as turnover of parks is critical. "A variety of retail and hospitality creates a vibrant CBD so finding solutions so they can cohabitate is important." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

