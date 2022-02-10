news, latest-news,

BIKE riding has become fundamental for Evan King to run this city. The City of Ballarat chief executive officer said looking after his physical and mental health was vital to being able to carrying out his job to the best of his ability - and it offered a different perspective on the region. Mr King is also channelling his efforts for the inaugural gravel grind and the 100-kilometre road ride in next week's Ballarat Cycle Classic. His early morning training sessions and weekend rides with friends have become more geared to ensuring they were ready for a good cause, raising money for homegrown cancer research. On the bike at 5.30am on Thursday, Mr King said time management was important but riding was an invigourating way to start the working day. Best known in athletics as a professional sprinter, Mr King, the 1997 Stawell Gift runner-up, has taken up cycling more seriously the past two years. "For this job, I really need an outlet. I need to be physically and mentally fit," Mr King said. "Forty years of running took a toll on my body and I really needed to find something else. "Cycling, I'm ordinary at it, but I enjoy it...Bike-riding is one thing you can do forever. It's nice to be able to go for a ride and be able to walk properly the next day." Mr King has been contesting the Eureka Cycling Club masters events and contested the AusCycling Gran Fondo, as part of last month's national road championships. He said the Gran Fondo was tough but he loved trying new things and gaining a better appreciation of what elite athletes can do. Ballarat Cycle Classic road ride courses take in the national's Mount Buninyong climb. Mr King said the Classic was a great course and, not being a race, allowed for lots of laughs, lots of fun and casual stops to sit, eat and grab a few lollies along the way. READ MORE The newly introduced 45-kilometre gravel through Creswick forest is a ride Mr King could hardly wait to try a day before the road ride. Gravel riding was growing in popularity with cyclists both as an off-road option and typically for beautiful scenery. Mr King said, along with mountain biking and the lakeside walk and rides, there was an event for everyone in the Classic - and every cent from entries supported work at Ballarat's Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. FECRI is the only regional cancer research institute in regional Australia and receives no government funding. "You will be doing something for your health, mentally and physically," Mr King said. "It's rare to come across anybody who hasn't been touched by cancer in some way...it impacts all lives in some way. "To have cancer research in Ballarat is something we can be really proud of- it's not just in capital cities, it's happening here in Ballarat." Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 19 and 20. Mr King also encouraged people to consider a run in the relaunched Ballarat Begonia Classic on March 20, which would also raise money for FECRI. Details, and to enter the Cycle Classic, visit: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/4e2659e9-0c0c-4fe1-89ae-ff1c1001f8aa.jpg/r0_457_4002_2718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg