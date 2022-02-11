news, latest-news,

If the social media reaction is anything to go by, a new office block on Armstrong Street would be dead in the water - "a discrace (sic)" was a common refrain. The proposal has not yet gone to council for planning approval, nor has an initial stage of the works, getting a heritage permit to change part of an existing car park through Heritage Victoria, been finalised. The design of the four-storey building, based on the publicly-available plans, provoked a strong response from some residents concerned it would continue to erode Ballarat's proud heritage aesthetics. READ MORE: Bold plans revealed for huge new CBD development Save Our Station chair and heritage advocate Gerald Jenzen said he would be keeping a close eye on the proposal's process through Heritage Victoria and eventually the City of Ballarat. "My view is that it's a blight to the landscape," he said. "To me, it's another high building that takes away from our skyline, I don't think it's an inspiring design at all, and I don't see how it fits in with the heritage of the area." WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW He called for council to apply strong urban landscape controls to the proposal, otherwise they would be "a waste of time" after being introduced "with great fanfare". "Will council give a permit as well? Who has the final say?" he said. "I see there's an open plaza above it with provision with open-air bands, when we already have residents who have problems with noise in the city now, so good luck to that," he said. There has also been some quiet optimism - Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was promising to see more investment in the CBD, particularly given the promise of GovHub for more commercial spaces. "There was a sense in GovHub that if you build it, they will come - this is an example of they will come," he said. "I think it adds to the continued revitalisation of the CBD, on that basis it's a good thing to see adventurous designs being put forward. "It's replacing some terribly uninspiring current buildings, so we'd be lifting the overall amenity and aesthetic appeal with great contemporary design." IN THE NEWS He added he would be more interested in plans for locally-sourced building materials and environmentally-sound designs. "We're chasing the wrong argument if we're talking about height - you can have an ugly two-storey building or a good looking seven-storey building," he said. "Environmentally-friendly, sustainable designs that reflects a contemporary city can actually sit really well within our heritage precincts." Public submissions to Heritage Victoria on plans to modify the Provincial Hotel car park, "as part of the works at the adjoining property at 112 Armstrong Street North", close February 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/a29bd2ad-1baf-4bb3-9744-29f1fa636635.png/r8_87_3256_1922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg