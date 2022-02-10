news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat, Commercial property Alfredton

Quality, well positioned and affordable blocks of industrial land are seldom seen in Ballarat, and this property is one of the rare few that ticks all the boxes. Positioned in the premium Sturt Street Business Park, this is an ideal opportunity to secure land for development in this tightly held pocket of Ballarat. 35 Production Drive comprises a frontage of 18 metres with an average depth of 40 metres, for a total area of 720 square metres of Industrial 1 Zoned land, with no known overlays. The property is level and well suited for development of an industrial factory/warehouse or other commercial buildings such as an office (STCA). Sturt Street Business Park has transformed into a quality estate, which is host to a number of users including SteelChief, JG King, Titeline Drilling, Ryan Accounting, Chris Packer & Associates and many more local and national names. With strong linkages to Sturt Street, Link Road and the Western Highway, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

