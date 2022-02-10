news, latest-news,

Dealing with the misunderstanding and deliberate misinformation spread about transgender and gender-diverse people takes a terrible mental toll, especially if you are living in a close-knit community like a large country town. In a gesture of support, the Ballarat Community Alliance and Tiny Pride groups will chalk love letters of support on the streets of the city on Valentine's Day, making a clear statement: trans and LGBTIQA+ kids in Ballarat are loved and welcome. Corey Bartlett knows how damaging attacks on people whose gender doesn't align with the one they were assigned at birth can be. At 36, Corey says they recently decided to conduct an informal personal survey measuring the instances of transphobia they encountered day-to-day. "After two days, I had to stop because it was significantly impacting my mental health," Corey says. "I'd got to 170+ instances of transphobic rhetoric, of misgendering, of discrimination, of outright hatred, that I encounter just going about my day-to-day life. I'm an adult who is proudly out and visible as a trans person, I've got really strong social support networks, and a great psychologist and medical support as well. "And even for me, some days it's crushing, knowing that walking down the street there is a fairly high chance that I'll encounter someone who may abuse me, who might assault me. It's crushing and really hard to go out of those safe spaces that you create for yourself." The groups want trans and gender-diverse people, especially younger people, to be aware there is a community of support and goodwill available, especially in the corrosive atmosphere surrounding the debate over the federal Religious Discrimination bill. They also want to raise awareness of the marginalisation and discrimination that negative media coverage can foster and promote. Corey says having your life and existence debated without being able to respond has a huge impact on LGBTIQ+ mental health. "I find that most people, once they've actually talked to someone like myself who is trans, and is open to talking about what the nuances of that are, they actually get into the journey of thinking, 'Okay, I need to review my own biases, and I need to look internally and educate myself all because I don't know everything about this.'

