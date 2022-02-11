news, latest-news,

A Wendouree man will spend six months in prison after he slammed into a parked car while drug-impaired before police found a hydroponic set-up and weapons at his house. Wade Duffy, 29, had sped at more than 100km/h on Butt Street, Canadian, in December 2020 - more than 50km/h over the speed limit. The court previously heard a witness saw Duffy lose control and veer onto the wrong side of the road. Duffy was driving straight towards him before he swerved into a parked car - missing the witness by mere metres. When police arrived they conducted an oral fluid analysis, which indicated Duffy had drugs in his system. Six months later police conducted a search of Duffy's home after an anonymous tip-off about a stolen car in the backyard. Inside the house detectives found more than 40 cannabis plants, a hydroponic set-up, 1500 Xanax tablets, a press machine, magic mushrooms, three machetes and four imitation firearms. Defence lawyer, Jon Irwin, had submitted Duffy had a serious drug addiction at the time. He pleaded guilty to the offending last week. The court heard he had been engaging well with supported bail until he was remanded for an alleged offence involving "gross violence". Duffy is currently in prison and will face the County Court for allegedly punching a man to the head while he lay on the ground before stomping on his head and chest and dousing him with petrol. On Thursday magistrate Letizia Torres handed down her sentence for the two instances of "serious offending", after considering the police summaries and submissions by Mr Irwin. "The driving offending was extremely dangerous and resulted in a fairly serious collision. It is fortunate nobody was hurt or killed," Ms Torres told Duffy. She said the large amounts of different drugs, weapons and money found at the house also constituted serious offending and she was "not persuaded" it was only for his personal use. She added the case was unusual given his lack of prior offending. Taking into account all the circumstances she sentenced Duffy to five months in prison for the drug offending and one month in prison for the driving offending - a total of six months. Duffy served three days in prison for this matter.

