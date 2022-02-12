comment,

A row of trees existed when plans and engineering studies were done. The row of trees existed and protected the gate and fence after works were completed. Then the trees were removed. Whose trees were they, whose property were they on, and were proper permits obtained to remove them? There is a liability existing here that needs to be investigated. If permits were required and obtained by the tree owner then liability rests upon the permit letterhead and the signature at the bottom of the permit. If a permit was required by not obtained then it rests upon the entity who removed the trees. That should be simple to sort out. The article seems to suggest a fence and gate are damaged when the chopper lands. Perhaps the best solution is to repair them and resume the pad's intended use. To invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to re-engineer the pad itself seems like overkill. But ALL OPTIONS must be explored and studied, and we may have a classic and firm case whose remedy would be EMINENT DOMAIN. If the landowner removed the trees without a required permit, which started the problem, then they should remedy the gate/fence issue. And if council did issue a permit then council obviously failed to uncover the potential, and THEY need to pay for required improvements. If the above simple questions are too complex to answer, there is always Eminent Domain. Someone with common sense needs to get involved. Stephen Downey, Snake Valley. RELATED COVERAGE: Ban on Air Ambulance using Ballarat Health Services helipad in certain winds continues after no change to damage complaint in more than a year I am the parent of a child who has required an air ambulance for medical transfer to the Royal Children's Hospital. Ballarat had no helipad at the hospital at that time. My child was driven to Ballarat airport for transfer. A town the size of Ballarat now needs the helipad and it should be used when needed. Campaigning for funding took place and was granted, built only for the helipad to sit idle, as with many projects in this town. They either don't get off the ground or built but never used due to heritage issues or complaints from residents. As a resident I am in support of using the helipad regardless of the weather as long as it's safe to fly for patients and crew. Kim Aspland, Mount Clear. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. What a silly situation. How is it that nobody's resolved this yet? Someone take ownership and spend some time and money to resolve it. There's half a billion being spent in this spot so why is this so hard? Just do it. James Small, Newington. What's the point in having a helipad that can't be used in all weather? Fix the problem so lives can be saved! Lorraine Collishaw, Newington. What an absolute disgrace the current situation with the helipad is. I remember some 20 years ago when there was a campaign to build it there was a group of self-centred, self-absorbed locals who were afraid it would impact their "quality of life". It would seem to me that people needing to be airlifted to or from hospital have no particular "quality of life" at that time (whatever time of day or night it may be) and have an absolute right to the best and most urgent care available. Paul McConville, Alfredton.

