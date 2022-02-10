news, latest-news, Ballarat property, Canadian property

This beautifully presented property has a stunning orientation that is sure to delight. Located in an outstanding elevated position, the house sits on a 1123 square metre allotment, with enough space providing the opportunity for additional vehicles or a caravan. Recent renovations have incorporated first class fittings and fixtures, giving the home a contemporary lift. The rooms are light and bright, thanks to the huge picture windows that complement the home. The open plan kitchen living and dining area are conducive with modern family living, while the luxurious bathroom has heated flooring and towel rails. With a flexible floor plan, the bedrooms, living space and bathroom are all situated on the ground floor. You can decide on the configuration however, making it perfect for teenagers or visiting family members. Other features include ducted gas central heating, a gas log fire and split system air conditioning. With an abundance of character and style, call the agency to arrange your own inspection.

