Sitting among the gums on this beautifully elevated parcel of land is this well-built brick veneer home with uninterrupted vistas of Mount Buninyong. Recently renovated, this impressively designed split level home has views from every window. There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all with built-in robes, an ensuite, family bathroom with claw foot bath, a separate toilet, laundry, two separate living zones and an open plan kitchen/meals area. Tastefully finished with a touch of class, the exposed timber cathedral ceilings, feature chandeliers and ornate iron balustrade are all impressive features. The home has all seasons covered, with gas ducted heating, split system cooling and that comforting heat that only comes from a solid wood fire. The land is just over half an acre, strategically planted out with native flora and green foliage hedging to ensure privacy. From the front balcony you can watch the local wildlife, including a family of kangaroos that frequent the front nature strip. The property is afforded multiple options, with shedding (including a double carport), and a double lock-up garage with power. There's also a 12x6 metre workshop with extra height, a concrete floor and power, ideal for the home mechanic or car enthusiast. The current owner has utilised the shedding for car repairs, and with the extra height and mezzanine storage this shed is also very useful for storage, as a workshop, or even weekend gatherings. You will also find a wood shed, chicken coupe, undercover pergola and a 15-metre deck - perfect for a quiet coffee or watching the sun setting in the evening. Located on a corner allotment, there could be opportunity to subdivide (subject to council approval). Land in the area is scarce and highly sought after, and could offer the potential buyer an opportunity to maximise the property's potential. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details and be sure to contact the agency for any viewing restrictions. A real lifestyle opportunity, the home is ideally located withing walking distance to everything the township of Buninyong has to offer. This is a tightly held community township, with a population of approximately 3700 and everything you could possibly need, including a supermarket, shops, and a local pre-school and primary school. There are also walking tracks to discover, Buninyong Botanic Gardens and easy access to the bus for secondary school students. Those who live in the area rarely move, thanks to the warm inviting feel of a small town. Buninyong is only 15 minutes drive to the centre of Ballarat and under 50 minutes to Geelong. A rare chance to own a rural lifestyle parcel without the upkeep of acreage, call the agency to arrange a private viewing. Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

