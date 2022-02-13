comment,

The proposal to build a four storey brown box in the heart of the Ballarat CBD must be rejected as a blight on the historic urban landscape of the city. Unfortunately it follows the example of the GovHub building, which has come to dominate the skyline of Ballarat from all directions. That building was approved by the Minister for Planning, out of the control of the City of Ballarat. This current proposal will require the approval of the City of Ballarat, and will test how strongly the City is committed to its planning principles, particularly the concept of the Historic Urban Landscape and the 'City in a Landscape' setting. The 2010 CBD Strategy specified that in areas of heritage significance, 'new building heights should reflect the established height of the area, and be designed to retain the parapet lines, rooflines and spires of key heritage sites as dominant visual elements. 'This proposal would totally dwarf the adjacent Provincial Hotel and historic Lydiard St. What we need is to follow the lead of European historic cities like Paris, and promote high-rise development outside the historic core of the city. Remember, Ballarat is a member of the World League of Historic Cities. To retain its pre-eminence, the character that people love about Ballarat, the City must get serious about regulating height limits in the CBD. Anne Beggs-Sunter, Clarendon How can it be allowed? Yet another modern building in our heritage city. Particularly next to the Provincial hotel and the other historical buildings in the area including the railway station. The Government Hub is an eye sore ,must we go down this road again? David Harbison, Ballarat. What an extremely ugly building is proposed for Armstrong Street. Do these "planners" from Torquay even realise they have proposed this monstrosity for "heritage, gracious old buildings Ballarat"? Surely this intrusive, stark thing with extruding "port holes" cannot be considered for Ballarat? What a shocker! Julie Taylor, Alfredton. Development is all well and good, but it needs to fit in and blend in with the area. The pictures of the proposed development near the Provincial Hotel show, I believe, the complete opposite. Having a new building in a very modern architectural design and one that is multi-storied, would not blend into the surroundings at all. While the terrace area and car parking would be welcome I feel it would be unsuitable in design for the area and should be amended. Kathryn Flind, Mount Clear. Ballarat needs these developments. It is good to see people wanting to do developments in Ballarat for its future. James Henry, Wendouree. Scott Gallop's Opinion piece in The Courier February 6 is to be lauded, "Lake Wendouree's insects really do matter." A most thorough and expert article outlining the devastation to be brought onto the food chain by the erection of 225 tall light poles around Lake Wendouree. These 5.5 metre tall lights will seriously impact the precious lifecycle and ecosystem currently in place! If it is true that the Mayor was reported as saying that he had never heard of the dragon, may and damselflies that will be impacted, then it cries out for a further expert review before any damage is done. There is still time, IF there is a will by the City Of Ballarat Councillors and Officers, to do the right thing by current and future generations. Robert Re, Ballarat. Please can there be much more thought and research into the effects of so many species that depend on the changing conditions at Lake Wendouree? There needs to be the cycle of daylight and - dark - night to allow so many species to complete their growing cycles. Just because you can't see them - like the swans - doesn't mean they are not there, and not essential. We don't need and don't want these intrusive unnecessary huge installations. Think again, Council. Vote "no" to these damaging things. Julie Taylor, Alfredton.

