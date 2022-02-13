From Leeds to Sebastopol: the love story of Norma and Lawrence

news, latest-news,

Leaving England in 1965 for a new life in a new land was a journey of uncertainty for Norma and Lawrence Grubb. A settled life in the northern Yorkshire city of Leeds was uprooted when Lawrence's doctors told him his persistent bronchitis might be alleviated by moving to a warmer climate. With three young children to take care of, the couple landed in Adelaide and found themselves in the migrant hostel at Glenelg. "I was a fireman (fuel engineer) on British Railways," Lawrence says, his Yorks accent still strong despite living 57 years in Australia. "At that time, Leeds was a very, a fairly dirty city," he says. The pollution exacerbated his illness. Post-war Britain was a struggling economically, and Leeds had suffered several bombing raids by the Luftwaffe. IN OTHER NEWS: The most severe, with nine waves of bombers attacking the city. Sixty-five people were killed, over 100 houses destroyed and 4600 others damaged. "It was a famous city for its textiles," Norma adds. "I worked in a mill all the time there." But the textile industry, like many other secondary industries in the UK after the war, went into decline. After meeting at a dancehall, Norma and Lawrence married on April 27, 1957. They decided to head south to Australia in 1965, arriving by airliner. Norma says the migrant hostel was a lovely place to come to, aided by the fact it was located near the sunny beach. Lawrence, who had worked in hospitals as well in the UK, took a job in the emergency ward of the Royal Adelaide Hospital. He decided the work wasn't to his liking, and the family made an early, and drastic, tree change. "I applied to go onto a farm, the whole family, to a place called Windarra," Lawrence says. "It was a sheep farm, 10,000 acres, and it was owned by a famous family, the Hoskins. They were famous right through Australia. After that we came to Geelong." Lawrence, who had reskilled, took a job at Ford Motor Company, and rose to be a supervisor. The couple say there children, who had also arrived with broad Yorkshire accents, soon became bronzed Aussies. Life on the land still appealed, and the Grubbs bought 160 acres at Grenville, south of Ballarat. But things didn't go as planned, and it took all their resources together to pull through the next few years. They moved to Ballarat which, Norma says, reminded them a little of Leeds. Lawrence worked at the hospital until he retired in 1992, and until COVID restrictions was still volunteering. They'll spend Valentine's Day at their home in Ingenia Gardens at Sebastopol.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/54f28288-da4e-4301-9215-c9c33cdbf35d.jpg/r0_253_4976_3064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg