A man who had valuable items stolen from an Australia Post express post box said he was surprised how easily the boxes could be broken in to. Security camera footage shows a man forcing open the postal box where Donny Havaway had placed $450 of automotive equipment hours earlier, then walking away with the yellow postage bag in hand. "It's been both frustrating and disappointing, and it's made me extremely wary of putting packages into the postal boxes outside post offices - I'll never do that again," Mr Havaway said. "As you can see by the video - wow - I mean, [anyone] could break into it." Mr Havaway spends about $4000 in postage for his business selling automotive parts each year. IN OTHER NEWS: He said he only found out his parcels did not make their destination when he went to post again the following Monday and saw tape around the letter box - and that he would not have known if he were not a regular visitor to the post office. "People who put things in the post office box and particularly over the weekend, they would be people who use it once in a blue moon," he said. "I would imagine that some would be unaware their parcels are not there until a few weeks go by and the receiver hasn't received them." The footage, captured outside Redan Post Office last week, has emerged on Facebook. Ballarat Police Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Rigg confirmed they were investigating the incident. "We're certainly looking into a spate of thefts that did occur recently, that have been previously reported," he said. It is one of several thefts across Bakery Hill Post Office, Central Square Post Office, Ballarat West Post Office, Redan Post Office and an antique letterbox at the corner of Latrobe and Skipton streets in Redan, that were targeted between midnight and 2am on the morning of Sunday, January 30. An Australia Post spokesperson said theft or tampering of mail was a criminal offence. "Whilst all of our street post boxes are secured, sometimes these boxes can be targets of vandalism and theft and unfortunately there have been occurrences of this in recent months in Ballarat," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Once we become aware of a theft or tampering of a street posting box, we immediately determine if any mail has been affected and notify the police, who we have been working closely with on this particular incident in Ballarat." Acting Senior Sergeant Rigg said anyone with information should contact police. "Any and all reported thefts are investigated by police and if anyone can identify anyone within the video, contact Ballarat police ... or they can contact Crime Stoppers," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

