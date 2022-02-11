Alleged Alfredton hit-run driver to spend at least two more weeks in custody

news, latest-news,

The man accused of a hit-run collision in Alfredton that resulted in an elderly man being seriously injured will spend at least another two weeks in custody while further evidence is gathered for a bail application. Jesse Davies, 30, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody on Thursday afternoon. It was the second time he had appeared to apply for bail, after the last hearing was adjourned when the magistrate requested medical evidence about his Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis and how it affected him and the time he may spend in custody. During the hearing on Thursday the defence applied for access to Davies' 300 pages of medical records, meaning the hearing was adjourned again to allow his lawyers to read through the documents. Lawyer Natasha Freijah also submitted that Davies could live with his grandmother if granted bail, despite it previously being discussed that he could be bailed to a rehabilitation facility or supported residential accommodation. The informant, Detective Senior Constable Matthew Moore from the Major Collisions Investigation Unit, provided the court with an update about the victim. He said the 86-year-old had been transported from the Royal Melbourne Hospital to Ballarat, where he was continuing rehabilitation. "He has multiple rib fractures, a right and left pelvic fracture and haematomas to his ribs," he told the court. He is expected to be released from hospital in about two weeks. Davies has been charged with negligently causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance after the crash in January. He allegedly failed to give way at an Alfredton intersection and "impacted heavily" with the elderly man's car, causing it to veer off the road and collide with a parked car. Davies allegedly fled the scene. On Thursday Magistrate Letizia Torres said she had not heard of his grandmother being a potential bail address on the last occasion and that she had concerns about the lack of supervision and treatment he would be afforded there in comparison to the previous options. The grandmother will be called to give evidence when the case returns to court in two weeks.

