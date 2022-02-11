Freeway closed for hours as firefighters worked on truck fire overnight

news, latest-news,

Firefighters rushed to a truck fire on the Western Freeway overnight, prompting its closure for some time. The Country Fire Authority was called to reports of a truck fire on the freeway at Gordon around 10.30pm Thursday night. Upon arrival crews found a trailer containing flammable items to on fire near the on-ramp to the freeway. The freeway was closed in both directions for a significant amount of time as crews working with 19 CFA tankers and support vehicles worked to bring the fire under control. The CFA was supported by Fire Rescue Victoria, who provided a HAZMAT vehicle. The freeway was closed in both directions for a significant amount of time. The scene was declared to be under control at 1.12am. Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours, before handing the scene to the Environment Protection Authority. The cause is yet to be determined.

