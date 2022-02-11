Part of freeway remains closed after overnight truck fire

news, latest-news,

Part of the Western Freeway remains closed after a truck fire overnight. The Country Fire Authority was called to reports of a truck fire on the freeway at Gordon around 10.30pm Thursday night. Upon arrival crews found a trailer containing flammable items to on fire near the on-ramp to the freeway. The freeway was closed in both directions for a significant amount of time as crews working with 19 CFA tankers and support vehicles worked to bring the fire under control. The CFA was supported by Fire Rescue Victoria, who provided a HAZMAT vehicle. The freeway was closed in both directions for a significant amount of time. The scene was declared to be under control at 1.12am. Fire crews remained at the scene for several hours, before handing the scene to the Environment Protection Authority. The cause is yet to be determined. The freeway remains closed westbound at Ballan-Daylesford Road for repairs following the truck fire. The Department of Transport said diversions were currently in place via Ballan-Daylesford Road and the Midland Highway, adding approximately 30 minutes of extra travel time. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and to obey traffic management. Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.

