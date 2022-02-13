newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

There's nothing quite like the prospect of new-age building in the heart of Ballarat to get tongues wagging. And this week was no different. When plans emerged of a potential four-storey building in Armstrong Street, it sent social media into a spin. The reception was far from favourable. However, how about we all just take stock for a moment and tone down the visceral reactions? Firstly, the designs at the moment are little more than that - designs. There is no application for the building to be constructed. In fact, the only official application at the moment is to create a public space in the carpark that backs on to the Provincial Hotel. This newspaper is not taking a position on whether the building 'looks good' or should be built, but it is important to point out some facts. Currently, the buildings in that area are far from inspiring and as simple single-storey brick structures, certainly don't fit the mould of traditional, historic Ballarat buildings. You might have also heard the argument that the design does not fit in with Ballarat's other famed heritage buildings such as Ballarat Town Hall, Ballarat Railway Station or Craig's Hotel. So, does that mean we are forever locked into replicating the style of 19th century architecture? It also might pay to take a cursory glance at the immediate surrounds in the area. You have GovHub on the opposite corner and adjacent on Armstrong Street you will find the rather impressive Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative building. Neither of these are what you would consider a 'typical' Ballarat building. Yes, preserving Ballarat's heritage is absolutely vital, nobody can deny that. But does that mean we cannot grow and evolve at the same time? Again, this newspaper is not passing judgement, positive nor negative, on the proposed new building. However, there needs to be some acknowledgment that the winds of change are blowing. This won't be the last proposal of its kind in Ballarat; maybe next time we can take a collective breath before reacting with such disdain.