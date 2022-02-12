comment,

Councils across Victoria are facing the ongoing challenge of balancing community priorities and expectations as well as their budgets as multiple factors start to impact their financial situations. The Victorian government's rate cap, increasing operating and maintenance costs, and the cost of pandemic recovery on communities are all contributing to the challenging fiscal environment councils and communities are facing. By maintaining a universal rate cap - set at 1.75 per cent for 2022/23 - the Victorian government are not allowing individual councils to respond to their funding needs. The 1.75 per cent increase will likely only capture around 40 per cent of the upward cost pressures next financial year as the Municipal Association of Victoria anticipates councils staff wage pressures around 2.5 per cent, while materials and services are likely to escalate by 4-5 per cent, as these are the trends playing out in the broader economy. The cost pressures are particularly acute for those councils that operate significant community and leisure facilities, especially when many of these outdoor pool facilities in municipalities across the state are 50 years old - and often older. Despite these ongoing financial constraints, community expectations of the operations, maintenance and services councils should deliver continue to climb. Completing deliberative engagements with our 79 diverse communities across the state, MAV has not heard of a single community asking their council to do less. The expectation gap has played out in the Campaspe Shire in recent weeks. There has been extensive community and media interest in the state of seven council-run swimming pools within the municipality and, importantly, the council is in the process of consulting with its communities at this time. For any council to make good, but difficult, decisions it is important for the community to be informed and have input through these challenging discussions. Proper consultation means understanding how facilities are utilised, what the cost is to council and particularly what capital costs are foreseen in the near future. Every Council uses money raised through rates from you, the community, to run facilities like pools. It is only right that council takes its obligations to spend these public funds well, including a proper consideration of costs, and allowing community to provide its voice to assist council decision making. Municipalities across the state are now having difficult conversations with their communities about the level of services they can provide in this constrained environment. Funding for a number of local government infrastructure and services will be a hot-button topic in the lead up to both the state and federal election later this year. One key area of responsibility for councils, particularly regional and rural councils, is roads and transport infrastructure. That's why the MAV has been busy holding virtual workshops with council officers from across the state to help us develop a targeted transport advocacy strategy. Key areas for advocacy include financial sustainability of current road funding models, ensuring safer communities around roads, and freight. By hearing from specific communities about their needs, previous campaigns and priorities, we are living the campaign's title 'Locals know what locals need'. When this strategy is finalised and rolled out, it will highlight a key function of the MAV, collaboration and pooling of resources between councils, ensuring the local government sector has the strongest voice possible. Leading and facilitating campaigns that benefit the local government sector and highlighting the important - but difficult - discussions councils must have with their communities are a major part of the work the MAV will be doing this year in the lead up to both the state and federal elections.

